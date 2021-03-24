Get Your Fan Questions In For AJ Tracey!

View the lyrics

Let's go, yeah



If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with



I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down



I just heard Drake spit this flow like yesterday, it's crazy (Drizzy)

Tax man on my back, he see my figures gettin' hazy

When I go Selfridges the gyaldem treat me, I'm Swayze

I walk in, tape my off shore, AP rosé goin' brazy (bling, bow)



My drink is super strong, I'm blessed, I can't be wrong (I can't)

And now my niggas rap, I'm learning all their songs (that's true)

We got glizzy close, you think I'm lyin' too (I'm not)

When I'm outside, approach, my broski flying, too



AJ Tracey's such a dickhead, all he do is boast (why's that?)

He been getting drunk like everyday, he raise a toast (facts)

I just wanted selfies, but I couldn't get in close (why?)

When his niggas pull up, I swear them boys do the most



If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with



I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down



The way I flex is different, I got so much confidence

I shot 1942 and fuck the consequence (woo)

When I reach levels that I want, they'll build me monuments

And don't ask me what licks I hit, 'cause there's no documents



This Balenciaga all over my cotton knit ('Lenci)

I don't panic, when we hit the club we got the stick (we got it)

Five top tens ago my people asked me, "Where's the hit?"

Now every quarter I drop songs that could've won a BRIT



I smell like oud, babe, you know this one's Saudi

I'm in 1OAK gangin', locals know I'm clouty (yeah)

I'm recession proof, I'll run it up, so please don't doubt me

Rolex said they're getting new gems set in, so they'll shout me



If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with



I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down



Remedee, Remedee, Remedee, Remedee, Remedee

Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com