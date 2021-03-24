Get Your Fan Questions In For AJ Tracey!
Fresh off hearing the news about his sophomore album Flu Game, we're going to be speaking to AJ soon and we want your Qs...
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - 15:39
The return of AJ Tracey is upon us. The West London rapper just dropped the news that his new album Flu Game is coming on April 16th and we want to know more!
We're going to be filming something special with the man himself real soon and we want you to get involved...
If you've got a burning question for AJ, ask it using the form below and you might get to see the 'Anxious' hit maker answer it on MTV Music. Good luck!
Let's go, yeah
If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit
We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click
I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick
I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with
I run this London town, got smoke, we double down
And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round
I smash the radio, my ragers underground
I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down
I just heard Drake spit this flow like yesterday, it's crazy (Drizzy)
Tax man on my back, he see my figures gettin' hazy
When I go Selfridges the gyaldem treat me, I'm Swayze
I walk in, tape my off shore, AP rosé goin' brazy (bling, bow)
My drink is super strong, I'm blessed, I can't be wrong (I can't)
And now my niggas rap, I'm learning all their songs (that's true)
We got glizzy close, you think I'm lyin' too (I'm not)
When I'm outside, approach, my broski flying, too
AJ Tracey's such a dickhead, all he do is boast (why's that?)
He been getting drunk like everyday, he raise a toast (facts)
I just wanted selfies, but I couldn't get in close (why?)
When his niggas pull up, I swear them boys do the most
If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit
We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click
I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick
I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with
I run this London town, got smoke, we double down
And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round
I smash the radio, my ragers underground
I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down
The way I flex is different, I got so much confidence
I shot 1942 and fuck the consequence (woo)
When I reach levels that I want, they'll build me monuments
And don't ask me what licks I hit, 'cause there's no documents
This Balenciaga all over my cotton knit ('Lenci)
I don't panic, when we hit the club we got the stick (we got it)
Five top tens ago my people asked me, "Where's the hit?"
Now every quarter I drop songs that could've won a BRIT
I smell like oud, babe, you know this one's Saudi
I'm in 1OAK gangin', locals know I'm clouty (yeah)
I'm recession proof, I'll run it up, so please don't doubt me
Rolex said they're getting new gems set in, so they'll shout me
If you get my number, then don't hit me on no dumb shit
We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click
I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick
I leave Novikov and all these yatties wanna come with
I run this London town, got smoke, we double down
And we ain't runnin' into trouble, we bring trouble 'round
I smash the radio, my ragers underground
I keep my shooters cool and hold my mother down
Remedee, Remedee, Remedee, Remedee, Remedee
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
