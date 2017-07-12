Disney Are Struggling To Find An Actor To Take On The Role Of Aladdin

The director of the live-action reboot of Aladdin is looking for a magic lamp of his own after discovering that there are literally no suitable actors out there to take on the part of Prince Ali, fabulous he, Ali Ababwa. Hard to believe, tbh.

While it's widely assumed to be a role than any young actor would sell their mortal soul for, Guy Ritchie and the team at Disney have had to put a halt on production due to the fact that none of the many auditionees have made the cut.

Disney rn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the big-wigs at the production company have been left in the lurch after around 2000 (eventually unsuccessful) actors responded to those exciting casting calls for the lead roles of Al and Princess Jasmine.

One of the main factors in the casting process is that the team at Disney are rightly determined to cast a male lead of Middle Eastern/Asian origin who can also sing, dance, and bring a certain roguish charm to the iconic role.

Initial rumours suggested that Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed were being considered for the role, with Tom Hardy rumoured to play Jafar, Will Smith already confirmed to take on Genie, and the role of Princess Jasmine still being very much up for grabs.

With production having been pushed back to August, the studio are now in a race against time to find someone who could walk into Agrabah flanked by seventy-five golden camels while also wrestling a thousand bad guys with swords.

