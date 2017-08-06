The Aladdin Reboot Has Finally Found Its Jafar And The Internet Approves

The remake of Aladdin has had to overcome several hurdles in the production stages (not least the time producers struggled to find actors to play the leading roles) but one thing they didn't need a magic lamp to get right is the casting of Jafar.

The supervillian might have the pointiest chin known to man and a goatee as twisted as his heart in the 1992 animation, but the live-action adaption has used a dash of creative license to cast an absolute dreamboat in the role instead. Gotta love 'em.

Getty

The position has been given to Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari, who fans might recognise from Ben-Hur, The Mummy, and Netflix's action thriller What Happened To Monday. You also might recognise him from your actual dreams. Cool.

The internet has naturally lost it's mind over the fact that we now all have a crush on antagonist and general bad-guy Jafar and it's safe to say everyone is feeling very confused. And thirsty, apparently.

The new Jafar about to have everyone rooting against Aladdin. pic.twitter.com/hsD4Rmw6n5 — ﾑ ~ (@SindarMomoa) August 4, 2017

me seeing the Jafar casting news #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/0goyp4Afyh — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) August 4, 2017

Me as a kid: Jafar is so creepy and weird

Me in 2017: Jafar is extremely hot I hope he beats Aladdin at the end — wally brando 💐 (@cheryltunts) August 4, 2017

*internet*: Marwan Kenzari is Jafar

*Me*: Google tell me everything about Marwan Kenzari and I mean EVERYTHING! — Cassie James (@CassandraAJames) August 4, 2017

This follows reports that Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud have been cast as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, while Will Smith himself is set to take on the role of fan-favourite Genie.

