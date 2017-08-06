Aladdin

The Aladdin Reboot Has Finally Found Its Jafar And The Internet Approves

"I'd rather have Jafar show me the world"

Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 14:02

The remake of Aladdin has had to overcome several hurdles in the production stages (not least the time producers struggled to find actors to play the leading roles) but one thing they didn't need a magic lamp to get right is the casting of Jafar.

The supervillian might have the pointiest chin known to man and a goatee as twisted as his heart in the 1992 animation, but the live-action adaption has used a dash of creative license to cast an absolute dreamboat in the role instead. Gotta love 'em. 

Getty

The position has been given to Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari, who fans might recognise from Ben-Hur, The Mummy, and Netflix's action thriller What Happened To Monday. You also might recognise him from your actual dreams. Cool. 

The internet has naturally lost it's mind over the fact that we now all have a crush on antagonist and general bad-guy Jafar and it's safe to say everyone is feeling very confused. And thirsty, apparently. 

This follows reports that Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud have been cast as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, while Will Smith himself is set to take on the role of fan-favourite Genie. 

