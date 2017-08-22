Hallelujah! Alexandra Burke Joins Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

Alexandra Burke has joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and we could not be more excited!

The ‘All Night Long’ singer completes the impressive list of celebs after being announced yesterday. Save the best ’til last, right?

She will compete against The Saturdays’ Mollie King and (rather amazingly) JLS’ Aston Merrygold, who she previously beat when she won X Factor in 2008 and left the boyband in second place.

"I love this show and have followed it from the beginning, so being able to be a part of it is just a dream come true for me," she says.

"I am very nervous as I am a singer not a dancer, but I am going to give this my absolute everything."

Recently, she’s been absolutely killing it as the lead of Sister Act: The Musical and The Bodyguard in theatre, although we really hope this TV return means she’s planning a comeback!

After winning X Factor, Burke released two albums and many singles, six of which went Top 10 and three (!) hit number one. Not many people have three number one singles under their belt…

Hopefully, she’ll do an Alesha Dixon and drop a major pop album after inevitably winning the ballroom trophy!

Unless her ex-JLS rival Aston wins this time? Oh, this is going to be good…

Here they are - our fabulous 15! Meet the #Strictly class of 2017 🙌 ✨ https://t.co/i4PB4w9ZQS pic.twitter.com/6xm9i8zPUK — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2017

By Ross McNeilage

