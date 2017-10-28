HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Happy HelloWorld Boxing Day everyone! It was a weekend to remember for those lucky enough to attend the ultimate YouTuber event at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, not to mention the perfect opportunity for the likes of Zoella, Jim Chapman and Oli White to see all of your lovely faces.

But if you couldn’t be there then we’ve rounded up all of the best bits, so that by the end of reading this you’ll actually feel like you were with us. Which is almost as good, right?!

Whether it was The Vamps playing the hilar Watch Ya Mouth challenge or Zoella trying to ice a cake essentially blindfolded, it’s impossible to pick a fave moment. But these are a few highlights if we had to choose...

Josh Pieters' incred Snapchat takeover…

Thanks To Josh Pieters we had a backstage pass to all of the action, as he took it upon himself to play a quick round of Guess The YouTuber By Their Jumper with Alfie Deyes, as well as showing off Joe Sugg’s incred MTV jacket. Oh and not forgetting the fact that he TOOK US ON STAGE (through the medium of SC).

Zoella took on the No Hands Icing Challenge…

Zoella, Katie Pix and Juliet Sears all bravely tried to ice a cake essentially blindfolded, with hilarious consequences. The end result was supposed to be a unicorn, but we aren’t really sure that these could be sold in a bakery with that name…

The Vamps gave us this beautiful selfie…

When we asked The Vamps to take a quick pic for us we really weren’t expecting something quite so… Beautiful. Brad and James should really consider wearing these mouth pieces full time, because honestly their perfect teeth deserve the recognition.

The world looking like a YouTube version of Disneyland…

From the clouds to the really very cute welcome sign, we can't quite believe that this was an arena that they managed to transform into HelloWorld!

Tom Daley, Josh Pieters, Oli White and Jake Mitchell tried to play a game of heads up…

When we gave this lot a YouTube edition of the game we figured it would be a walk in the park, only it turned out to be anything but. Though that might be our fault seeing as we didn’t give them any revision time, oops.

Our very own BTS snaps from over the weeknd…

Well it would just be rude not include this lot in our round-up.

This really very cute chat with Jim Chapman, Tyler Oakley and Joe Sugg…

When Jim sat down with Tyler and Joe to delve into out lucky dip box of questions, we found ourselves getting to hear what the last text the boys sent was, as well as what they’re most excited about for the day.

Now we're off to cross our fingers for a HelloWorld 2018...