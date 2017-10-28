Alfie Deyes

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Everything you need to catch up on from over the weekend with all of your fave YouTubers...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 12:49

Happy HelloWorld Boxing Day everyone! It was a weekend to remember for those lucky enough to attend the ultimate YouTuber event at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, not to mention the perfect opportunity for the likes of Zoella, Jim Chapman and Oli White to see all of your lovely faces.

But if you couldn’t be there then we’ve rounded up all of the best bits, so that by the end of reading this you’ll actually feel like you were with us. Which is almost as good, right?!

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on >>>

Whether it was The Vamps playing the hilar Watch Ya Mouth challenge or Zoella trying to ice a cake essentially blindfolded, it’s impossible to pick a fave moment. But these are a few highlights if we had to choose...

Josh Pieters' incred Snapchat takeover…

Thanks To Josh Pieters we had a backstage pass to all of the action, as he took it upon himself to play a quick round of Guess The YouTuber By Their Jumper with Alfie Deyes, as well as showing off Joe Sugg’s incred MTV jacket. Oh and not forgetting the fact that he TOOK US ON STAGE (through the medium of SC).

Zoella took on the No Hands Icing Challenge…

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

Zoella, Katie Pix and Juliet Sears all bravely tried to ice a cake essentially blindfolded, with hilarious consequences. The end result was supposed to be a unicorn, but we aren’t really sure that these could be sold in a bakery with that name…

The Vamps gave us this beautiful selfie…

Oh so THIS is what happens when you give @thevamps your phone 😂👏🏻#helloworld

Oh so THIS is what happens when you give @thevamps your phone 😂👏🏻#helloworld

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk) on

When we asked The Vamps to take a quick pic for us we really weren’t expecting something quite so… Beautiful. Brad and James  should really consider wearing these mouth pieces full time, because honestly their perfect teeth deserve the recognition.

The world looking like a YouTube version of Disneyland…

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

From the clouds to the really very cute welcome sign, we can't quite believe that this was an arena that they managed to transform into HelloWorld!

Tom Daley, Josh Pieters, Oli White and Jake Mitchell tried to play a game of heads up…

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

When we gave this lot a YouTube edition of the game we figured it would be a walk in the park, only it turned out to be anything but. Though that might be our fault seeing as we didn’t give them any revision time, oops.

Our very own BTS snaps from over the weeknd…

Swipe for all of the BTS snaps from #HelloWorld with your fave YouTubers including @jimchapman, @zoella and @oliwhitetv! 💕👉🏻

DAY 2 of #HelloWorld with @oliwhitetv, @joshua_pieters, @thevamps and so many more 💕 Swipe swipe swipe 👉🏻

Well it would just be rude not include this lot in our round-up.

This really very cute chat with Jim Chapman, Tyler Oakley and Joe Sugg…

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

When Jim sat down with Tyler and Joe to delve into out lucky dip box of questions, we found ourselves getting to hear what the last text the boys sent was, as well as what they’re most excited about for the day.

Now we're off to cross our fingers for a HelloWorld 2018...

Latest News

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Admits To Being A Bully In Powerful Video

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Riverdale's KJ Apa Has A Stunt Double And It's Basically His Twin

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins Limited Edition Yeezys Competition Terms And Conditions

Towie

13 Terrifying Moments From TOWIE’s Halloween Episode

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

More From Alfie Deyes

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Alfie Deyes Just Bought Zoella The Cutest Surprise Gift

Celebrity

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

Everything That Zoella And All Of Your Fave YouTubers Got Up To At Gleam Fest

Celebrity

Alfie Deyes Reckons He’s Found Zoella’s Future Self On The Great British Bake Off

Life

Zoella, Alfie Deyes, Dan And Phil, Caspar Lee, Joe Sugg, Marcus Butler And Many More YouTubers Team Up For Stand Up To Cancer

Celebrity

15 Signs That You Watch Way Too Much Zoella

Celebrity

19 Times Zalfie Actually Hurt Our Hearts

Celebrity

The 12 Stages Of Jealousy That Zoella Makes Us Feel

Celebrity

11 Times Zoe Sugg & Alfie Deyes Gave Us Ultimate Relationship Goals

Celebrity

Zoella & Tanya Burr Threw An Easter Egg Hunt For Jim Chapman & Alfie Deyes On The Best Double Date Ever

Zoella

11 Times Zalfie Were Relationship Goals

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru