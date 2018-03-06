Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander has spoken out about the lack of female roles in her new movie.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 15:24

Alicia Vikander is on the publicity trail for the new Tomb Raider movie, but that hasn’t stopped her from admitting that there is a lack of female roles in the film. The star was appearing on The One Show, when host Alex Jones mentioned the predominantly male make-up of the cast, an observation Vikander went on to agree with.

Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider movie / Warner Bros.

“I got to work with Kristin Scott Thomas and she is an extraordinary actress, but me too, yeah, I agree,” said Vikander, when Jones expressed her disappointment at the gender split. “I was wondering on this island, 'There is not enough women, where are they?' I was running around looking for them!”

It’s an issue Vikander has spoken publicly about in the past, bemoaning the lack of strong female roles in mainstream Hollywood movies. “I've played four leading roles in a row, and didn't have a single scene with another woman," she said earlier in the year.

Directed by Roar Uthaug and co-starring Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Dominic West, Tomb Raider will open in the UK on 14 March.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW MOVIES COMING SOON... 

