Ally Brooke Is Back With New Single And Music Video Featuring Tyga 'Low Key'

Ally Brooke has well and truly brought the heat this week with her new single ‘Low Key’ featuring Tyga.

Ally Brooke / Youtube

The ex Fifth Harmony star's previous singles ‘Perfect’ and ‘Look At Us Now’ have been killing it on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart, so it’s clear that this girl knows how to pen the pop perfection that gets everyone listening up on their feet. But in her latest track, the singer takes it to a whole new level, and we can’t stay low key about it.

Check out Ally Brooke’s ‘Low Key’ featuring Tyga below:

Taking us into her dance studio and showing us the ropes of how to put together a super hot dance solo, the singer prances around in a cute hoodie-leotard combo and catches a fellow dancers eye (played by Ricky Alvarez). Joined by Tyga with a fiery hot rap and chemistry that jumps out the screen, this song is anything but low key.

It’s hard to believe that this is Brooke’s first solo music video with the ease it takes her to be her sassy and sexy self, but with a song and sound that's all of her own, it’s clear the singer is coming into herself in this track, and we’re so here for it.

We can’t wait to see and hear more of her and we’re sure 2019 is going to be her year.