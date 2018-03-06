Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

It's no secret that Ally Brooke has an incredible voice. From her X Factor USA audition to her Fifth Harmony ad-libs, the 'Work from Home' star never fails to deliver next-level vocals that have us mere mortals bowing in awe as we attempt to replicate them.

Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, Ally performed an amazing medley of Oscar-winning songs on E!'s red carpet.

YES. IT'S TRUE. YOU CAN WATCH ALLY SING SENSATIONAL RENDITIONS OF YOUR FAVOURITE HITS.

Dressed in a stunning peach gown, Ally belted her way through the likes of 'Moon River', 'The Way We Were', 'Beauty and the Beast' and Céline Dion's iconic Titanic single 'My Heart Will Go On'. The entire performance was stunning and gave us all chills.

Céline Dion is an unmatched as a vocalist but it's evident that Ally did the living legend justice with her cover.

Ally is currently performing with Fifth Harmony on the Asian leg of the PSA tour. That's not all though, much like her fellow bandmates, she is also taking the time to explore solo projects and recently released an amazing collaboration with Topic: 'Perfect'.

After that performance, we need Ally to either star in a musical or release an album of film classics asap.

Following her medley, Ally revealed that she has "a lot of exciting opportunities and events in the works".

[Getty]

Fingers crossed that some new music is on the cards for the 'All In My Head (Flex)' hitmaker.

Musicals, songs, albums: we want them all. We need to hear more of Ally's gorgeous voice!

Words: Sam Prance