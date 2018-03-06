Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
You need to see this...
It's no secret that Ally Brooke has an incredible voice. From her X Factor USA audition to her Fifth Harmony ad-libs, the 'Work from Home' star never fails to deliver next-level vocals that have us mere mortals bowing in awe as we attempt to replicate them.
Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, Ally performed an amazing medley of Oscar-winning songs on E!'s red carpet.
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S AMAZING 'HE LIKE THAT' VIDEO HERE...
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
YES. IT'S TRUE. YOU CAN WATCH ALLY SING SENSATIONAL RENDITIONS OF YOUR FAVOURITE HITS.
Dressed in a stunning peach gown, Ally belted her way through the likes of 'Moon River', 'The Way We Were', 'Beauty and the Beast' and Céline Dion's iconic Titanic single 'My Heart Will Go On'. The entire performance was stunning and gave us all chills.
Céline Dion is an unmatched as a vocalist but it's evident that Ally did the living legend justice with her cover.
Ally is currently performing with Fifth Harmony on the Asian leg of the PSA tour. That's not all though, much like her fellow bandmates, she is also taking the time to explore solo projects and recently released an amazing collaboration with Topic: 'Perfect'.
After that performance, we need Ally to either star in a musical or release an album of film classics asap.
Following her medley, Ally revealed that she has "a lot of exciting opportunities and events in the works".
Fingers crossed that some new music is on the cards for the 'All In My Head (Flex)' hitmaker.
Musicals, songs, albums: we want them all. We need to hear more of Ally's gorgeous voice!
Words: Sam Prance