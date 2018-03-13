Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
A popstar is coming...
Fifth Harmony may be an amazing group but they also make great soloists. Over the past few months, Ally, Normani, Lauren and Dinah have all wowed us with their own releases and collaborations. 'Perfect', 'Love Lies', 'All Night' and 'Boom Boom' are all amazing.
And now it looks like Ally is about to properly step out on her own. She has just signed a major solo music deal.
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S AMAZING 'HE LIKE THAT' VIDEO HERE...
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
YES. IT'S TRUE. THE ONE AND ONLY ALLY BROOKE IS ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH NEW SOLO WORK.
Ally is yet to make any official comments about the deal herself but, according to a new exclusive by Variety, Ally is now signed to Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment under Larry Rudolph who managers none other than the legendary Miss Britney Spears.
This is huge. The media label also represents the likes of Miley Cyrus, Pitbull and Fifth Harmony themselves.
Speaking about the exciting new deal, Ally revealed in a statement: “Larry is family. I can’t think of anyone I trust more to take care of me and my vision. I now have the best of both worlds with Larry at the helm of Fifth Harmony and Larry in my personal career!"
Ally is not the only member of Fifth Harmony who's sought after and signed solo management in the group.
Normani is with S10 Entertainment as a soloist and Lauren is reportedly now signed to Columbia Records.
We love that the girls are so supportive of each other's solo projects as well as their work in the band.
We cannot wait to hear what Ally creates and find out if she is working on a solo album like Normani.
Words: Sam Prance