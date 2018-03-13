Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal

Fifth Harmony may be an amazing group but they also make great soloists. Over the past few months, Ally, Normani, Lauren and Dinah have all wowed us with their own releases and collaborations. 'Perfect', 'Love Lies', 'All Night' and 'Boom Boom' are all amazing.

And now it looks like Ally is about to properly step out on her own. She has just signed a major solo music deal.

YES. IT'S TRUE. THE ONE AND ONLY ALLY BROOKE IS ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH NEW SOLO WORK.

Ally is yet to make any official comments about the deal herself but, according to a new exclusive by Variety, Ally is now signed to Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment under Larry Rudolph who managers none other than the legendary Miss Britney Spears.

This is huge. The media label also represents the likes of Miley Cyrus, Pitbull and Fifth Harmony themselves.

Speaking about the exciting new deal, Ally revealed in a statement: “Larry is family. I can’t think of anyone I trust more to take care of me and my vision. I now have the best of both worlds with Larry at the helm of Fifth Harmony and Larry in my personal career!"

Ally is not the only member of Fifth Harmony who's sought after and signed solo management in the group.

Normani is with S10 Entertainment as a soloist and Lauren is reportedly now signed to Columbia Records.

We love that the girls are so supportive of each other's solo projects as well as their work in the band.

We cannot wait to hear what Ally creates and find out if she is working on a solo album like Normani.

Words: Sam Prance