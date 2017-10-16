Alma

From Idols to 'Chasing Highs', Here Are 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma

We recently caught up with the 'Phases' singer...

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 16:56

It's safe to say that Alma is having an incredible year. Not only did she release a hit collaboration with French DJ Martin Solveig 'All Stars' but she also scored her first UK Top 20 single with the incredible 'Chasing Highs' and it's since been certified silver.

In honour of her brand new single, 'Phases', we got to know the Finnish singer a little bit better.

Alma kicks things off by revealing that before becoming a popstar she "was studying to become a social worker".

While social working is a really important profession, we're super glad that Alma decided to pursue music. The 'Die My Hair' star first rose to fame in Finland after coming fifth on Idols, their equivalent of The X Factor, when she was just 16 years old.

"After Idols Sini Sabotage, a female rapper from Finland, invited me to be a backup singer. Someday some people called me and they were like "Hey, we really like your voice, come to Berlin and I got signed and after that it's been a very crazy ride."

Alma then opened up to us about her growth as an artist. "I wasn't an artist when I was in Idols, I was just a kid but then after that I started working and I started to understand who I wanted to be, how I wanted to look, what songs I wanted to sing." 

She even lets us know how many songs she's written: "I think I've written maybe like 150, 200 songs."

And mentions to us that "working with Charli XCX is like working with a friend [...] It's the best thing."

OMG. We want to be friends with Alma and Charli XCX and spend our days writing pop singles with them.

Watch 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma to find out her favourite Camila Cabello song and more!

Words: Sam Prance

