Everything, Everything: All The Behind The Scenes Secrets Of Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson’s Chemistry

Everything, Everything is the new YA movie set to make for the most heart-wrenching cinema trip since The Fault In Our Stars.

Delacorte Press

Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson star as the film's star-crossed couple, adapted from the mega-hit novel by Nicola Yoon.

So when we sat down with the superstar author, we had to get her insider thoughts on the live-action version of her characters.

HIT PLAY to see Nicola Yoon, reveals why the stars of Everything, Everything are the perfect Maddy and Olly… And all the insider deets on their chemistry on-set! Is it hot in here?!

- 'Everything, Everything' is in cinemas now.