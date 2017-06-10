Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Amber Rose certainly stunned fans on Saturday when she shared a full frontal image of herself.

The 33-year-old sparked debate when she shared an image of herself on social media to promote her project – AmberRoseSlutWalk.

In the photo, Amber posed on a staircase wearing sunglasses, a choker, black bikini top, a luxurious looking coat, strappy shoes… and nothing else but a healthy application of baby oil.

Some were shocked to see her totally naked from the boobs down – and certainly the image was removed from Instagram pretty sharply (although the unedited version remains on Twitter).

The photograph is being used to promote Amber’s SlutWlak campaign – a movement she started in 2015 to honour all women who have been judged and demeaned for their sexual behavior.

Defending her decision to share her naked lady parts, Amber slammed Instagram for deleting her post.

“When Instagram deletes your fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush,” she wrote.