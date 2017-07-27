You'll Probably Never Sleep Again After Watching The New American Horror Story: Cult Teaser Trailer

If the new American Horror Story: Cult trailers are anything to go by, Netflix and chill is set to become Netflix and never be able to chill again, especially not in the bath.

The latest teasers for the the upcoming seventh season of the hit horror show, entitled 'Cult', might feature clowns but they are probably more likely to reduce you to tears than laughter.

First AHS: Cult poster First AHS: Cult poster A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The guys behind AHS have been slowly but surely teasing more deets about the highly-anticipated return of the show and so far we know that the storyline will have a political undertone with reference to the 2016 US election.

The 11th teaser for the show, which premieres on September 5, only lasts ten seconds but it's long enough to leave you downright terrified and ready to sack off bubble baths for life.

Meanwhile the 12th teaser gives us a little more insight into the terrifying 'cult' theme as a creepy AF voice is heard saying: "Did you think you could just say i'll join and that will be it."

"You must surrender everything.. Especially your fear." - Eek.

Seriously scary stuff. Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will be returning alongside newcomers to the show including Lena Dunham but sadly Lady Gaga will be missing from the upcoming season.

Still, we can hardly wait!

