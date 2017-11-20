American Music Awards

All The Craziest Looks From The 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Is it a flamingo? Is it a plane? Nope, it's Julia Michaels.

Linds Foley
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:53

As much as we love ogling the super stylish looks on show at an awards show, there's also a specil place in our hearts for the celebs who go super risky and hit the red carpet wearing either super edgy or just super mad looks.

Enter the 2017 American Music Awards, which doesn't disappoint when it comes to the crazier side of style.

Here's a few celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

Ready to check out some of the more out there creations on the red carpet?

GO ON THEN...

Craziest Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

  • Nick Cannon
    Getty
    1 of 13
  • Rachel Platten
    Getty
    2 of 13
  • Diana Ross
    Getty
    3 of 13
  • Kat Graham
    Getty
    4 of 13
  • Sabrina Carpetenter
    Getty
    5 of 13
  • Desiigner
    Getty
    6 of 13
  • Julia Michaels
    Getty
    7 of 13
  • Maia Mitchell
    Getty
    8 of 13
  • Marshmello
    Getty
    9 of 13
  • Machine Gun Kelly
    Getty
    10 of 13
  • Yara Shahidi
    Getty
    11 of 13
  • P!nk
    Getty
    12 of 13
  • Bebe Rexha
    Getty
    13 of 13

Pretty impressive, right? You should probably let us know your fave with a tweet to @MTVUK

More From American Music Awards

All The Craziest Looks From The 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Craziest Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Riverdale Cast And More Best Dressed Looks From The 2017 AMAs

Best Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Steals the Show at the AMAs with 'Wolves'

Style

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande And More Best Dressed Celebs From The 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

Music

Rhi Rhi Is BACK! Rihanna Announces World Tour With The Weeknd, Travis Scott & Big Sean

Style

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reinvent The LBD On The 2015 AMAs Red Carpet

All The Red Carpet Looks From The 2015 AMAs

Music

Justin Bieber Dances In The Rain For AMAs Performance, & We Are Forever Grateful

What Did Justin Bieber Think About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance?

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve