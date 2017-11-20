American Music Awards

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Riverdale Cast And More Best Dressed Looks From The 2017 AMAs

Also featuring Shawn Mendes looking stylish af.

Linds Foley
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:26

The American Music Awards might technically be all about dishing out awards to the best bands and artists around, but seeing as the A-List celebs in attendance made such an effort, it seems only right to take a moment to appreciate the fashion on the red carpet too.

From Selena Gomez debuting her brand new blonde locks to Demi Lovato's seriously sexy frock, there were some serious looks happening. And that's before we even get to how fancy the Stranger Things and Riverdale casts were looking. 

Watch Love Island's Alex and Olivia take the Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge below...

Ready to check out all the greatest looks from the 2017 AMAs red carpet?

Oh go on, but only because we like you...

Best Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

  • Demi Lovato
    Getty
    1 of 21
  • Madelaine Petsch from Riverdale
    Getty
    2 of 21
  • Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • KJ Apa from Riverdale
    Getty
    4 of 21
  • Khalid
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things
    Getty
    6 of 21
  • BTS
    Getty
    7 of 21
  • Lea Michele
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Getty
    9 of 21
  • Cami Mendes from Riverdale
    Getty
    10 of 21
  • Selena Gomez
    Getty
    11 of 21
  • Kelly Clarkson
    Getty
    12 of 21
  • Sadie Sink
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • Shawn Mendes
    Getty
    14 of 21
  • Ciara
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • Kehlani
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • Lilly Singh
    Getty
    17 of 21
  • Nick Jonas
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • Lili Reinhart from Riverdale
    Getty
    19 of 21
  • Jena Dewan-Tatum
    Getty
    20 of 21
  • Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things
    Getty
    21 of 21

But which look is your absolute favourite? Let us know with a tweet to @MTVUK already.

More From American Music Awards

All The Craziest Looks From The 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Craziest Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Riverdale Cast And More Best Dressed Looks From The 2017 AMAs

Best Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Steals the Show at the AMAs with 'Wolves'

Style

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande And More Best Dressed Celebs From The 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

Music

Rhi Rhi Is BACK! Rihanna Announces World Tour With The Weeknd, Travis Scott & Big Sean

Style

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reinvent The LBD On The 2015 AMAs Red Carpet

All The Red Carpet Looks From The 2015 AMAs

Music

Justin Bieber Dances In The Rain For AMAs Performance, & We Are Forever Grateful

What Did Justin Bieber Think About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance?

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve