Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Riverdale Cast And More Best Dressed Looks From The 2017 AMAs

The American Music Awards might technically be all about dishing out awards to the best bands and artists around, but seeing as the A-List celebs in attendance made such an effort, it seems only right to take a moment to appreciate the fashion on the red carpet too.

From Selena Gomez debuting her brand new blonde locks to Demi Lovato's seriously sexy frock, there were some serious looks happening. And that's before we even get to how fancy the Stranger Things and Riverdale casts were looking.

Watch Love Island's Alex and Olivia take the Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge below...

Ready to check out all the greatest looks from the 2017 AMAs red carpet?

Oh go on, but only because we like you...

Best Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017 Getty 1 of 21

Getty 2 of 21

Getty 3 of 21

Getty 4 of 21

Getty 5 of 21

Getty 6 of 21

Getty 7 of 21

Getty 8 of 21

Getty 9 of 21

Getty 10 of 21

Getty 11 of 21

Getty 12 of 21

Getty 13 of 21

Getty 14 of 21

Getty 15 of 21

Getty 16 of 21

Getty 17 of 21

Getty 18 of 21

Getty 19 of 21

Getty 20 of 21

Getty 21 of 21









































But which look is your absolute favourite? Let us know with a tweet to @MTVUK already.