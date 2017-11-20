Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs

There's no denying that Bruno Mars has had an incredible 2017 so far. Not only has he scaled the charts with his throwback hit 'That's What I Like' but he's also been killing it all year on his worldwide tour. There is nothing that this talented man cannot do.

On top of that, he just won an outstanding seven awards at the American Music Awards last night.

View the lyrics Let's take our time tonight, girl

Above us all the stars are watchin'

There's no place I'd rather be in this world

Your eyes are where I'm lost in

Underneath the chandelier

We're dancin' all alone

There's no reason to hide

What we're feelin' inside

Right now



So baby let's just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

But you won't need it anymore

No you won't need it no more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby



Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl



I unzip the back to watch it fall

While I kiss your neck and shoulders

No don't be afraid to show it off

I'll be right here ready to hold you

Girl you know you're perfect from

Your head down to your heels

Don't be confused by my smile

'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real



So just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

But you won't need it anymore

No you won't need it no more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby



Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Dance



It's warmin' up

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

Can you feel it, baby?

It's warmin' up

Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked



Versace on the floor

Hey baby

Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl



Versace on the floor

Floor

Floor Writer(s): Philip Martin Lawrence, Peter Gene Hernandez, Christopher Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy Ii Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The 'Versace on the Floor' singer not only walked away with the coveted 'Artist of the Year' honour but he also won 'Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Album - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B' and Video of the Year among others.

Unfortunately, the '24K Magic' hitmaker could not be present to collect the awards due to his tour.

However, he did take to Twitter to thank his 'hooligans' and tease us that 'we've only just begun'.

Wow! Thank you everyone at @AMAs so much. I️ love you Hooligans! This is all because of you. And we’ve only just begun 🎶 🥂 https://t.co/LhtnbSlVA2 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 20, 2017

Other big winners of the night included Lady Gaga who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock', Beyoncé who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B' and Kendrick Lamar whose fourth album DAMN. was crowned 'Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop'.

Shawn Mendes also walked away with the 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary' honour.

And superstar Niall Horan received the highly esteemed 'New Artist of the Year' award.

You can check out the full list of winners at the 2017 AMAs: HERE.

Huge congrats to Bruno and everyone that won. We love you all.

Words: Sam Prance

