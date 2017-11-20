American Music Awards

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Shawn Mendes also received awards at the prestigious ceremony...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:49

There's no denying that Bruno Mars has had an incredible 2017 so far. Not only has he scaled the charts with his throwback hit 'That's What I Like' but he's also been killing it all year on his worldwide tour. There is nothing that this talented man cannot do.

On top of that, he just won an outstanding seven awards at the American Music Awards last night.

The 'Versace on the Floor' singer not only walked away with the coveted 'Artist of the Year' honour but he also won 'Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Album - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B' and Video of the Year among others.

Unfortunately, the '24K Magic' hitmaker could not be present to collect the awards due to his tour.

However, he did take to Twitter to thank his 'hooligans' and tease us that 'we've only just begun'.

Other big winners of the night included Lady Gaga who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock', Beyoncé who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B' and Kendrick Lamar whose fourth album DAMN. was crowned 'Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop'.

Shawn Mendes also walked away with the 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary' honour.

And superstar Niall Horan received the highly esteemed 'New Artist of the Year' award.

[Getty]

You can check out the full list of winners at the 2017 AMAs: HERE.

Huge congrats to Bruno and everyone that won. We love you all.

Words: Sam Prance

