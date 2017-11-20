Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Shawn Mendes also received awards at the prestigious ceremony...
There's no denying that Bruno Mars has had an incredible 2017 so far. Not only has he scaled the charts with his throwback hit 'That's What I Like' but he's also been killing it all year on his worldwide tour. There is nothing that this talented man cannot do.
On top of that, he just won an outstanding seven awards at the American Music Awards last night.
Above us all the stars are watchin'
There's no place I'd rather be in this world
Your eyes are where I'm lost in
Underneath the chandelier
We're dancin' all alone
There's no reason to hide
What we're feelin' inside
Right now
So baby let's just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
But you won't need it anymore
No you won't need it no more
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby
Versace on the floor
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Versace on the floor
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
I unzip the back to watch it fall
While I kiss your neck and shoulders
No don't be afraid to show it off
I'll be right here ready to hold you
Girl you know you're perfect from
Your head down to your heels
Don't be confused by my smile
'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real
So just turn down the lights
And close the door
Oooh I love that dress
But you won't need it anymore
No you won't need it no more
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby
Versace on the floor
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Versace on the floor
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Dance
It's warmin' up
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
Can you feel it?
It's warmin' up
Can you feel it, baby?
It's warmin' up
Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more
Let's just kiss 'til we're naked
Versace on the floor
Hey baby
Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Versace on the floor
Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl
Versace on the floor
Floor
Floor
The 'Versace on the Floor' singer not only walked away with the coveted 'Artist of the Year' honour but he also won 'Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Album - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B' and Video of the Year among others.
Unfortunately, the '24K Magic' hitmaker could not be present to collect the awards due to his tour.
However, he did take to Twitter to thank his 'hooligans' and tease us that 'we've only just begun'.
Other big winners of the night included Lady Gaga who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock', Beyoncé who won 'Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B' and Kendrick Lamar whose fourth album DAMN. was crowned 'Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop'.
Shawn Mendes also walked away with the 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary' honour.
And superstar Niall Horan received the highly esteemed 'New Artist of the Year' award.
You can check out the full list of winners at the 2017 AMAs: HERE.
Huge congrats to Bruno and everyone that won. We love you all.
Words: Sam Prance
