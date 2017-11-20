Christina Aguilera Returns With A Stunning Whitney Houston Tribute At The AMAs
The pop icon honoured the late, legendary singer with a medley of hits from The Bodyguard soundtrack...
A major pop renaissance is upon us.
Christina Aguilera made an incredible return to the spotlight last night as she performed a touching tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards.
This week marks the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard's release in cinema, Whitney's first acting gig and the movie that gave her some of her most iconic songs.
Anything you want done baby, I'll do it naturally
'Cause I'm every woman
It's all in me, it's all in me
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
I'm every woman
It's all in me
I can read your thoughts right now
Every one from A to Z
I can cast a spell of secrets you can tell
Mix a special brew, put fire inside of you
Anytime you feel danger or fear
Then instantly I will appear, 'cause
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
Oh, I can sense your needs like rain onto the seeds
I can make a rhyme of confusion in your mind
And when it comes down to some good old fashioned love
I got it, I got it, I got it, got it, baby, baby
I'm every woman
It's all in me
Anything you want done baby
I do it naturally
I'm every woman
It's all in me
I can read your thoughts right now
Every one from A to Z
I ain't braggin', 'cause I'm the one
Just ask me, ooh, and it shall be done
And don't bother to compare
I've got it, I've got it, got it got it, got it
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
I'm every woman
The Bodyguard's soundtrack is the best selling of all time (!) and Whitney is the most-awarded female artist in AMA history so this was a massive celebration, and Xtina was handpicked to do it justice.
Introduced by How To Get Away With Murder actress Viola Davis, Christina performed in a simple black ensemble to let her voice be the focal point as she sang a medley of the soundtrack's biggest cuts.
Tackling 'I Will Always Love You' is something few artists are capable of but Aguilera did it amazingly, before getting the crowd on their feet for the timeless anthem 'I'm Every Woman'.
Before she died in 2012, Whitney had praised Christina's talents and famously said that her cover of 'Run To You' (which she sang again in the medley) was the best version of the song.
The massive performance comes before the launch of Aguilera's eighth studio album next year, which will be her first in over five years (!) and we so desperately need after this epic reminder of her greatness.
Hats off to you, Xtina. Now it's your turn!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH CHRISTINA AGUILERA'S 'CAN'T HOLD US DOWN' VIDEO BELOW
H-m-m...
Say what am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?
Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
(ooh...) When a female fires back
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) Suddenly the target don't know how to act
(ooh...) So he does what any little boy would do
(ooh...) Makin' up a few false rumors or two
(ooh...) That for sure is not a man to me
(ooh...) It's slanderin' names for popularity
(ooh...) It's sad you only get your fame through controversy
(it's so sad)
(ooh...) But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say
This is for my girls all around the world
Around the world
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Oh-oh ooh
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh... oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
W-h-o-a
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Never can never will
So what am I not supposed to say what I'm saying?
Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'
Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
(ooh...) If you look back in history
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) It's a common double standard of society
(ooh...)The guy gets all the glory the more he can score
(ooh...) While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
(ooh...) I don't understand why it's ok
(ooh...) The guy can get away with it the girl gets named
(ooh...) All my ladies come together and make it change
Start a new beginning for us everybody sang
This is for my girls all around the world
'Round the world (yeah)
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
(can't get rid of us)
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
(we're standing our ground)
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down (check)
Here's something I just can't understand
If the guy have three girls then he's the man
He can even give her some head or sex her off
But if a girl do the same she's a whore
But the tables about to turn I bet my fame on it
Cats take my ideas and put they name on it
It's aight though you can't hold me down (hold me)
I got to keep on moving
To my girls to their man who be trying to mack
Do it right back to him and let that be that
You need to let him know that his game is whack
And LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera got yo back
Your just a little boy think you're so cute so coy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
You're just a little boy all you do is annoy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
(This is for my girls) this is for my girls all around the world
Oh-oh
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh-oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder) Shout louder
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Oh-oh ooh
This is for my girls around the world
All my girls
Who have come across a man who don't respect your worth
Around the world
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Y-e-a-h...
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Uh
Oh-oh oh-oh
Uh
Uh
Uh-uh
Uh
Uh
Uh
Spread the word
Can't hold us down
Yeah
We here
We back again
Yeah
LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera
Yeah