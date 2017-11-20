Christina Aguilera Returns With A Stunning Whitney Houston Tribute At The AMAs

View the lyrics

H-m-m...

H-m-m...

Say what am I not supposed to have an opinion?

Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?



Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind

Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled

(ooh...) When a female fires back

(ooh-ooh-ooh...) Suddenly the target don't know how to act



(ooh...) So he does what any little boy would do

(ooh...) Makin' up a few false rumors or two

(ooh...) That for sure is not a man to me

(ooh...) It's slanderin' names for popularity



(ooh...) It's sad you only get your fame through controversy

(it's so sad)

(ooh...) But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say

This is for my girls all around the world

Around the world



Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth

Oh-oh ooh

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

Oh... oh



What do we do girls?

(shout louder)

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

Stand our ground

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud

Oh... ooh

Take a deep breath and say it loud

W-h-o-a



Never can never will

Can't hold us down

Nobody can hold us down

Nobody can hold us down



Nobody can hold us down

Never can never will

So what am I not supposed to say what I'm saying?

Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'



Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing

Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing

(ooh...) If you look back in history

(ooh-ooh-ooh...) It's a common double standard of society



(ooh...)The guy gets all the glory the more he can score

(ooh...) While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore

(ooh...) I don't understand why it's ok

(ooh...) The guy can get away with it the girl gets named

(ooh...) All my ladies come together and make it change

Start a new beginning for us everybody sang



This is for my girls all around the world

'Round the world (yeah)

Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth

Respect your worth

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

(can't get rid of us)

What do we do girls?

(shout louder)

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

(we're standing our ground)

So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud



Oh-oh ooh

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can never will

Can't hold us down (check)

Here's something I just can't understand



If the guy have three girls then he's the man

He can even give her some head or sex her off

But if a girl do the same she's a whore

But the tables about to turn I bet my fame on it



Cats take my ideas and put they name on it

It's aight though you can't hold me down (hold me)

I got to keep on moving

To my girls to their man who be trying to mack

Do it right back to him and let that be that



You need to let him know that his game is whack

And LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera got yo back

Your just a little boy think you're so cute so coy

You must talk so big to make up for smaller things



You're just a little boy all you do is annoy

You must talk so big to make up for smaller things

(This is for my girls) this is for my girls all around the world

Oh-oh

Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth

Respect your worth

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard



Oh-oh

What do we do girls?

(shout louder) Shout louder

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground



Stand our ground

So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud

Oh... oh ooh

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can never will

Can't hold us down



Oh-oh ooh

This is for my girls around the world

All my girls

Who have come across a man who don't respect your worth



Around the world

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

Y-e-a-h...

What do we do girls?

(shout louder)

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

Stand our ground

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud

Oh-oh

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can never will

Can't hold us down

Uh

Oh-oh oh-oh

Uh

Uh

Uh-uh

Uh

Uh

Uh

Spread the word

Can't hold us down

Yeah

We here

We back again

Yeah

LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera

Yeah

Writer(s): Matthew Wilder, Matthew Morris, Christina Aguilera, Scott Storch, Greg Prestopino Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com