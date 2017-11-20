American Music Awards

Demi Lovato Slays The American Music Awards With 'Sorry Not Sorry'

The badass pop queen was also joined at the ceremony by history-making transgender lawmaker Danica Roem...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 17:17

There is no stopping Demi Lovato.

One week after delivering a mesmerising medley at the 2017 MTV EMAs, the powerhouse took her summer anthem 'Sorry Not Sorry' to the American Music Awards stage for a feisty and powerful performance.

It was a predictably stellar performance in a year of memorable appearances from Demi but the intro added a new element of strength to the unapologetic banger.

The 'Daddy Issues' singer was seated for the beginning of the performance as she watched a ton of mean tweets be projected across the massive screens onstage.

As this went on, she made an empassioned speech that targeted bullies and haters, encouraging her fans to live their truth and live without the word 'sorry'... well, unless it's for not being sorry.

Accompanied by a group of dancers and incredible backing singers, she belted out the empowerment banger to perfection while getting down to it.

Getty Images

'Sorry Not Sorry' is quickly becoming Demi's signature song thanks to it's themes of strength and being carefree that she embodies in everyday life.

She brought Danica Roem to the ceremony as her date to celebrate Roem's history-making appointment as America's first transgender state legislator, which was just a perfect way for her to end Transgender Awareness Week.

Getty Images

Like with anything the flawless queen seems to do in 2017, the beginning of the performance has birthed a hilarious meme that fans are running with on Twitter.

This time it's a gif of the camera turning to Demi sitting in her chair with a deadpan expression, and the results are hysterical.

Twitter, you're officially too much. We love it.

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH DEMI LOVATO'S 'SORRY NOT SORRY' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

