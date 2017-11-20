Demi Lovato Slays The American Music Awards With 'Sorry Not Sorry'

There is no stopping Demi Lovato.

One week after delivering a mesmerising medley at the 2017 MTV EMAs, the powerhouse took her summer anthem 'Sorry Not Sorry' to the American Music Awards stage for a feisty and powerful performance.

It was a predictably stellar performance in a year of memorable appearances from Demi but the intro added a new element of strength to the unapologetic banger.

The 'Daddy Issues' singer was seated for the beginning of the performance as she watched a ton of mean tweets be projected across the massive screens onstage.

As this went on, she made an empassioned speech that targeted bullies and haters, encouraging her fans to live their truth and live without the word 'sorry'... well, unless it's for not being sorry.

Accompanied by a group of dancers and incredible backing singers, she belted out the empowerment banger to perfection while getting down to it.

'Sorry Not Sorry' is quickly becoming Demi's signature song thanks to it's themes of strength and being carefree that she embodies in everyday life.

She brought Danica Roem to the ceremony as her date to celebrate Roem's history-making appointment as America's first transgender state legislator, which was just a perfect way for her to end Transgender Awareness Week.

Like with anything the flawless queen seems to do in 2017, the beginning of the performance has birthed a hilarious meme that fans are running with on Twitter.

This time it's a gif of the camera turning to Demi sitting in her chair with a deadpan expression, and the results are hysterical.

Me when everyone is singing happy birthday to me pic.twitter.com/03lTgABjXt — ✷ (@dopeIectric) November 20, 2017

Me: *makes fun of people on Twitter all day*



*someone replies to one of my tweets making fun of me*



Me: pic.twitter.com/pBEWJcv4qv — festive gay tweets (@trashygaytweets) November 20, 2017

they gave florida georgia line a slot so they can holler about pickup trucks and loving their sisters but not tove lo when she actually has a powerful message to spread with 'disco tits' pic.twitter.com/P6HAIaKbF2 — 💌 (@cIoudaura) November 20, 2017

me at thanksgiving dinner when my grandpa asks why I don't have a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/NqZAeX7UcH — 💌 (@cIoudaura) November 20, 2017

Twitter, you're officially too much. We love it.

Words: Ross McNeilage

