Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk are two of the biggest stars of their generation. Ever since the early 00s both singers have dominated the charts with huge hits ranging from 'Since U Been Gone' and 'Piece By Piece' to 'Don't Let Me Get Me' and 'So What'.

Last night the two artists joined forces for the first time ever for an epic duet at the 2017 AMAs.

View the lyrics We are searchlights, we can see in the dark

We are rockets, pointed up at the stars

We are billions of beautiful hearts

And you sold us down the river too far



What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?



We are problems that want to be solved

We are children that need to be loved

We were willing, we came when you called

But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh



What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

Oh, what about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

Oh, what about love? What about trust?

What about us?



Oh, what about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?



Sticks and stones, they may break these bones

But then I'll be ready, are you ready?

It's the start of us, waking up, come on

Are you ready? I'll be ready

I don't want control, I want to let go

Are you ready? I'll be ready

'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready

What about us?



What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

So what about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

Oh, what about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

Oh, what about love? What about trust?

What about us?



What about us?

What about us?

What about us?



What about us?

What about us?

What about us? Writer(s): Steve Mac, Alecia B. Moore, John Mcdaid Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Kelly and P!nk opened the prestigious awards ceremony with a stunning rendition of R.E.M.'s infamous single 'Everybody Hurts'. The two superstars dedicated the performance “to pay respects to all those affected by the events of the last year”.

With their two vocals in unison, it is safe to say that there wasn't a dry eye in the audience.

Both hitmakers are living legends and seeing them together was nothing short of sublime.

[Getty]

P!nk and Kelly also sang solo at the show. P!nk reminded everyone what an incredible acrobat she is by singing 'Beautiful Trauma' dangling from the outside of a hotel. Her career scaled new heights with that performance. Apologies for that.

Meanwhile, Kelly performed 'Love So Soft' and her 2003 hit single 'Miss Independent'.

There's no denying that P!nk and Kelly's performances were highlights of the night.

[Getty]

Now that they've sung together live, maybe the two stars could record a duet.

Imagine how life-changing it would be to hear Kelly and P!nk on a new song!

We will update this article as soon as official videos of the performances are available.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.