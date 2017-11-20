American Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 12:12

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk are two of the biggest stars of their generation. Ever since the early 00s both singers have dominated the charts with huge hits ranging from 'Since U Been Gone' and 'Piece By Piece' to 'Don't Let Me Get Me' and 'So What'.

Last night the two artists joined forces for the first time ever for an epic duet at the 2017 AMAs.

Kelly and P!nk opened the prestigious awards ceremony with a stunning rendition of R.E.M.'s infamous single 'Everybody Hurts'. The two superstars dedicated the performance “to pay respects to all those affected by the events of the last year”.

With their two vocals in unison, it is safe to say that there wasn't a dry eye in the audience.

Both hitmakers are living legends and seeing them together was nothing short of sublime.

[Getty]

P!nk and Kelly also sang solo at the show. P!nk reminded everyone what an incredible acrobat she is by singing 'Beautiful Trauma' dangling from the outside of a hotel. Her career scaled new heights with that performance. Apologies for that.

Meanwhile, Kelly performed 'Love So Soft' and her 2003 hit single 'Miss Independent'.

There's no denying that P!nk and Kelly's performances were highlights of the night.

[Getty]

Now that they've sung together live, maybe the two stars could record a duet.

Imagine how life-changing it would be to hear Kelly and P!nk on a new song!

We will update this article as soon as official videos of the performances are available.

Words: Sam Prance

