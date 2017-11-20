Lady Gaga Delivers Triumphant AMAs Performance of 'The Cure'

We can't get enough of Lady Gaga in 2017. Not only did the 'Bad Romance' superstar kill it at the Super Bowl in February and Coachella in April but her latest album Joanne went Platinum and the US and Gold in the UK. We are so, so happy for Gaga.

On top of all of that, the 'Poker Face hitmaker just performed 'The Cure' at the AMAs and it was amazing.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker

Unable to attend the show in person, Gaga gave us all a front-row pass to her Joanne world tour in Washington, D.C.. Ever the first-class musician, the 'Judas' singer opened the performance on piano before erupting into some amazing choreography.

From the huge vocal runs to the 80s-esque styling, the entire performance was to die for.

Seriously, few superstars today compare to Gaga in terms of artistry and showmanship.

Despite releasing 'The Cure' back in April, last night marked the first time that Lady Gaga performed it live on TV. It was also Gaga's first TV performance since opening up about suffering from fibromyalgia in her documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Gaga postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to her illness.

It is great to see that she's recovering and back on stage where she belongs.

We cannot wait to see Gaga bring the Joanne world tour to the UK in 2018.

If the show is as good as her AMAs performance, it is going to be sublime.

Words: Sam Prance

