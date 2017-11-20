Lady Gaga Delivers Triumphant AMAs Performance of 'The Cure'
What an incredible artist...
We can't get enough of Lady Gaga in 2017. Not only did the 'Bad Romance' superstar kill it at the Super Bowl in February and Coachella in April but her latest album Joanne went Platinum and the US and Gold in the UK. We are so, so happy for Gaga.
On top of all of that, the 'Poker Face hitmaker just performed 'The Cure' at the AMAs and it was amazing.
I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!
3 am, mustang speeding
Two lovers headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Running through the red lights
Hollering over, rubber spinning
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, praying
On the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot
Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shifting
He called, I cried, we broke
Racing through the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
So here I go to the eye of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go into our love storm
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Unable to attend the show in person, Gaga gave us all a front-row pass to her Joanne world tour in Washington, D.C.. Ever the first-class musician, the 'Judas' singer opened the performance on piano before erupting into some amazing choreography.
From the huge vocal runs to the 80s-esque styling, the entire performance was to die for.
Seriously, few superstars today compare to Gaga in terms of artistry and showmanship.
Despite releasing 'The Cure' back in April, last night marked the first time that Lady Gaga performed it live on TV. It was also Gaga's first TV performance since opening up about suffering from fibromyalgia in her documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two.
Gaga postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to her illness.
It is great to see that she's recovering and back on stage where she belongs.
We cannot wait to see Gaga bring the Joanne world tour to the UK in 2018.
If the show is as good as her AMAs performance, it is going to be sublime.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.