American Music Awards

Niall Horan Heats Up the AMAs Stage with 'Slow Hands'

What a superstar...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:45

It may only be just over a year since Niall Horan released his debut solo single 'This Town' but, in that time, he has quickly become one of the biggest male popstars today. Not only that but his debut album, Flicker, topped the charts in the US.

Oh and he gave an electric performance of 'Slow Hands' at the American Music Awards yesterday.

View the lyrics
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?

Someone's moving outside
The lights come on down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Writer(s): Niall James Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. NIALL REALLY TORE UP THE AMAS STAGE ON HIS OWN LAST NIGHT.

The former One Direction member sang a stunning live rendition of his multi-platinum hit 'Slow Hands' at the awards show. Wearing a cowboy hat, the 'Too Much to Ask' star looked every bit the international artist on the esteemed AMAs stage.

It was Niall's second solo performance at the awards show and it's safe to say that he owned it.

[Getty]

And if that wasn't enough, our beloved Irish man also went home with the highly coveted 'New Artist of the Year' award at the prestigious awards ceremony. Ever the gracious star Niall took to Twitter immediately to thank his fans for their support.

"Amazing ! Thank you so much for voting for me . Really appreciate the love and support ."

He then added: "Thank you AMAs". Seriously, is there a more lovely singer than Niall?

We're so happy for Niall after his incredible performance and victory.

We couldn't think of a more worthy winner of such a huge honour. 

We will update this article as soon as an official video of the performance is available.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From American Music Awards

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato Slays The American Music Awards With 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Christina Aguilera appears on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards

Christina Aguilera Returns With A Stunning Whitney Houston Tribute At The AMAs

Shawn Mendes onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Shawn Mendes Delivers Show-Stopping Performance At The AMAs

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Delivers Triumphant AMAs Performance of 'The Cure'

P!nk and Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet

All The Craziest Looks From The 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Craziest Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Heats Up the AMAs Stage with 'Slow Hands'

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Riverdale Cast And More Best Dressed Looks From The 2017 AMAs

Best Dressed Celebs | AMAs 2017

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and More Win Big at the AMAs

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Steals the Show at the AMAs with 'Wolves'

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time