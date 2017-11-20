Niall Horan Heats Up the AMAs Stage with 'Slow Hands'

It may only be just over a year since Niall Horan released his debut solo single 'This Town' but, in that time, he has quickly become one of the biggest male popstars today. Not only that but his debut album, Flicker, topped the charts in the US.

Oh and he gave an electric performance of 'Slow Hands' at the American Music Awards yesterday.

View the lyrics Waiting here for someone

Only yesterday we were on the run

You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun

Now I'm waiting here for someone

And oh, love, do you feel this rough?

Why's it only you I'm thinking of



My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

That's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

Is it too much to ask?



Someone's moving outside

The lights come on down the drive

I forget you're not here when I close my eyes

Do you still think of me sometimes?

And oh, love, watch the sun coming up

Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love



My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

And tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

That's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?



My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

And tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

And tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

That's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

That's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask? Writer(s): Niall James Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. NIALL REALLY TORE UP THE AMAS STAGE ON HIS OWN LAST NIGHT.

The former One Direction member sang a stunning live rendition of his multi-platinum hit 'Slow Hands' at the awards show. Wearing a cowboy hat, the 'Too Much to Ask' star looked every bit the international artist on the esteemed AMAs stage.

It was Niall's second solo performance at the awards show and it's safe to say that he owned it.

[Getty]

And if that wasn't enough, our beloved Irish man also went home with the highly coveted 'New Artist of the Year' award at the prestigious awards ceremony. Ever the gracious star Niall took to Twitter immediately to thank his fans for their support.

"Amazing ! Thank you so much for voting for me . Really appreciate the love and support ."

He then added: "Thank you AMAs". Seriously, is there a more lovely singer than Niall?

Amazing ! Thank you so much for voting for me . Really appreciate the love and support . Thank you @AMAs — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 20, 2017

We're so happy for Niall after his incredible performance and victory.

We couldn't think of a more worthy winner of such a huge honour.

We will update this article as soon as an official video of the performance is available.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.