Niall Horan Heats Up the AMAs Stage with 'Slow Hands'
What a superstar...
It may only be just over a year since Niall Horan released his debut solo single 'This Town' but, in that time, he has quickly become one of the biggest male popstars today. Not only that but his debut album, Flicker, topped the charts in the US.
Oh and he gave an electric performance of 'Slow Hands' at the American Music Awards yesterday.
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?
Someone's moving outside
The lights come on down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. NIALL REALLY TORE UP THE AMAS STAGE ON HIS OWN LAST NIGHT.
The former One Direction member sang a stunning live rendition of his multi-platinum hit 'Slow Hands' at the awards show. Wearing a cowboy hat, the 'Too Much to Ask' star looked every bit the international artist on the esteemed AMAs stage.
It was Niall's second solo performance at the awards show and it's safe to say that he owned it.
And if that wasn't enough, our beloved Irish man also went home with the highly coveted 'New Artist of the Year' award at the prestigious awards ceremony. Ever the gracious star Niall took to Twitter immediately to thank his fans for their support.
"Amazing ! Thank you so much for voting for me . Really appreciate the love and support ."
He then added: "Thank you AMAs". Seriously, is there a more lovely singer than Niall?
We're so happy for Niall after his incredible performance and victory.
We couldn't think of a more worthy winner of such a huge honour.
We will update this article as soon as an official video of the performance is available.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.