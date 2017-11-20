Selena Gomez Steals the Show at the AMAs with 'Wolves'

Selena Gomez has released some of the biggest singles of 2017. From 'Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) to her Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me', the Revival star has been everywhere. However, due to a kidney transplant, she has been unable to perform live.

That is until just now. Last night Selena killed it on the AMAs stage with her debut performance of 'Wolves'.

View the lyrics Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under and twisted up like origami



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



It's Gucci!

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

You're playin' hard, don't turn me off

You actin' hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors bein' spreaded

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it

Call on Gucci if you ever need me

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Water diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. SELENA PERFORMED LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2017 YESTERDAY.

The 'Hands to Myself' superstar had been teasing the performance on social media over the past few weeks and it is safe to say that it didn't disappoint. Not only did Selena deliver herself but the Petra Collins staging and art direction were sublime.

There were some serious witchy vibes and it was almost as if Selena was possessed. We are in awe.

[Getty]

The rendition perfectly matched the single's hypnotic nature and it was a stunning live comeback.

Not only that but Selena also used the performance of the hit Marhsmello collaboration to debut a gorgeous new blonde hairstyle. While there is no doubt that anything suits the 'A Year Without Rain' singer, we are obsessed with this look.

Fingers crossed that we'll get to see more of as this exciting new Selen-era unfolds. We love it.

[Getty]

Following Selena's AMAs performance, 'Wolves' has soared into the Top 10 on US iTunes.

It's early days but 'Wolves' could become one of Selena's most successful singles ever.

We will update this article as soon as an official video of the performance is available.

Words: Sam Prance

