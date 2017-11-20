American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Steals the Show at the AMAs with 'Wolves'

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is back and better than ever...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:12

Selena Gomez has released some of the biggest singles of 2017. From 'Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) to her Kygo collaboration 'It Ain't Me', the Revival star has been everywhere. However, due to a kidney transplant, she has been unable to perform live. 

That is until just now. Last night Selena killed it on the AMAs stage with her debut performance of 'Wolves'.

View the lyrics
Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. SELENA PERFORMED LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2017 YESTERDAY.

The 'Hands to Myself' superstar had been teasing the performance on social media over the past few weeks and it is safe to say that it didn't disappoint. Not only did Selena deliver herself but the Petra Collins staging and art direction were sublime.

There were some serious witchy vibes and it was almost as if Selena was possessed. We are in awe.

[Getty]

The rendition perfectly matched the single's hypnotic nature and it was a stunning live comeback.

Not only that but Selena also used the performance of the hit Marhsmello collaboration to debut a gorgeous new blonde hairstyle. While there is no doubt that anything suits the 'A Year Without Rain' singer, we are obsessed with this look.

Fingers crossed that we'll get to see more of as this exciting new Selen-era unfolds. We love it.

[Getty]

Following Selena's AMAs performance, 'Wolves' has soared into the Top 10 on US iTunes.

It's early days but 'Wolves' could become one of Selena's most successful singles ever.

We will update this article as soon as an official video of the performance is available.

Words: Sam Prance

