American Music Awards

Shawn Mendes Delivers Show-Stopping Performance At The AMAs

The 'Stitches' singer never lets us down - and never loses awards, it seems...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 15:33

Shawn Mendes is the king of awards shows, let's be honest.

Just one week after he won four awards and gave a killer performance at our 2017 MTV EMAs, Mendes was once again the surname to remember after the 2017 American Music Awards last night.

Not only did our favourite give one of the best performances of the night but he walked away with a huge award.

The pop heartthrob stole the show with another rousing performance of the still-incredible 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', this one more colourful than ever before as he belted the hit in front of ever-changing pastel blocks.

Shawn also won the award for his nominated category, 'Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary', beating out competition from Bruno Mars and his idol Ed Sheeran.

It shouldn't come as a surprise considering that he is the first artist ever (!) to have had three number one singles on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart before the age of 20.

Getty Images

If the success of 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' is anything to go by then we're sure that there's plenty more number ones to come.

Just last week Mendes revealed that he has spent one month in the studio to begin work on his third album, saying it might "surprise" his fans.

At this point we should really re-title every awards show to include Shawn Mendes, right?

MTV Europe Mendes Awards, American Mendes Awards, The Gram-Mendes Awards... it just makes more sense.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time