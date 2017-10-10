Amy Winehouse

An Amy Winehouse Musical Is In The 'Near Future'

The legendary singer's father has said a West End musical might be in the works...

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 16:34

Amy Winehouse is one of the most successful British artists of all time and her story will now become a West End musical in London.

The icon left a legacy richer than most with just two albums before her tragic death in 2011, most notably with her second album Back To Black which is now the 13th best-selling album of all-time in the UK and the second best-selling album of the 21st century, behind Adele's 21.

Her music will be used in the West End musical about her life that her family is currently planning, according to her father Mitch Winehouse.

View the lyrics
For you I was a flame,
Love is a losing game,
Five story fire as you came,
Love is a losing game.

One I wish I never played,
Oh what a mess we made,
And now the final frame,
Love is a losing game,

Played out by the band,
Love is a losing hand,
More than I could stand,
Love is a losing hand,

Self professed, profound,
'til the tips were down,
Though you're a gambling man,
Love is a losing hand,

Tho' I battle blind,
Love is a fate resigned
Memories mar my mind,
Love is a fate resigned
Over futile odds,
And laughed at by the gods,
And now the final frame,
Love is a losing game.
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future," Winehouse confirmed at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala last week.

“It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead. We want to do something that remembers Amy for what she was, there’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol."

Amy Winehouse's struggles with alcohol and drugs are well-documented and she died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged just 27.

Getty Images

“We want to do something positive about how she developed her music. What we don’t hear is that she was clean of drugs for three years when she died.”

A show about Amy Winehouse would have to include alcohol and drugs - and her marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil - not only because it was part of her life but because it was the inspiration of much of her music.

Whenever this musical hits London, we have no doubt it'll be as successful - if not more - than other sell-out shows!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH AMY WINEHOUSE'S 'TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
All I can ever be to you
Is a darkness that we know
And this regret I got accustomed to

Once it was so right
When we were at our high
Waiting for you in the hotel at night

I knew I hadn't met my match
But every moment we could snatch
I don't know why I got so attached

It's my responsibility
And you don't owe nothing to me
But to walk away I have no capacity

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

I don't understand
Why do I stress the men
When there's so many bigger things at hand

We could have never had it all
We had to hit a wall
So this is inevitable withdrawal

Even if I stopped wanting you
A perspective pushes through
I'll be some next man's other woman soon

I cannot play myself again?
I should just be my own best friend
Not fuck myself in the head with stupid men

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

So we are history
Your shadow covers me
The sky above ablaze

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

I wish I could say no regrets
And no emotional debts
'Cause as we kissed goodbye, the sun sets

So we are history
The shadow covers me
The sky above, a blaze
Only lovers see

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
My blue shade
My tears dry on their own

Whoa, he walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I am grown
And in your way
My deep shade
My tears dry on their own

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
My deep shade
My tears dry
Writer(s): Valerie Simpson, Nickolas Ashford, Amy Winehouse Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits There Could Be A Future With Aaron Chalmers But They're 'Not Ready To Commit' Now - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is Now the Longest Reigning Solo Number 1 By a Female Rapper in the US to Date

Super Mario Odyssey

New Unseen Super Mario Odyssey Levels Revealed

An Amy Winehouse Musical Is In The 'Near Future'

Vicky Pattison On Finding Peace With Her Body: 'I'll Never Be In The Gym At 4am'

13 Shades Of Chloe Ferry's Hair

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan To Release Apple Music Documentary About 'Flicker'

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Had To Choose Between Zack And Cody And Things Got Intense

'Sorry Not Sorry' Is Now Demi Lovato's Highest Charting Single in the US to Date

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Eminem

Eminem Might Be Releasing A New Album Next Month

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

10 Times Marnie Simpson Told It EXACTLY How It Is

Bella Hadid Marks Her 21st Birthday With A Non-Traditional Thong Selfie

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

More From Amy Winehouse

An Amy Winehouse Musical Is In The 'Near Future'

Dua Lipa and Gallant Honour Amy Winehouse With Amazing 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Cover

Jay-Z Reveals He Wanted To Help Amy Winehouse Before Her Death: 'I Told Her To Stay With Us'

Music

What You Missed In Music This Week: Gaga Carpool Karaoke, Spotify's 25 Under 25 & ALL The MTV EMA Announcements

TV Shows

11 Celebrity Relationships That Were Complete Car Crashes

These HUGE Artists Have Unbelievably Never Had A UK No.1

Music

35 Songs & Albums You'll Never Believe Were Released TEN Years Ago

2006 Was One Of The Greatest Years For Music & Here's The Proof

Music

Adele, Amy Winehouse, 1D, Bieber & More Nominated For 2016 BRIT Awards - Full List

Movies

Noomi Rapace Will Play Amy Winehouse In A New Film Biopic

The Saturdays

MTV News | Is It Over For The Saturdays?

Movies

MTV News | Watch This Exclusive Trailer From The New Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Amy'

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby