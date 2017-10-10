An Amy Winehouse Musical Is In The 'Near Future'

Amy Winehouse is one of the most successful British artists of all time and her story will now become a West End musical in London.

The icon left a legacy richer than most with just two albums before her tragic death in 2011, most notably with her second album Back To Black which is now the 13th best-selling album of all-time in the UK and the second best-selling album of the 21st century, behind Adele's 21.

Her music will be used in the West End musical about her life that her family is currently planning, according to her father Mitch Winehouse.

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future," Winehouse confirmed at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala last week.

“It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead. We want to do something that remembers Amy for what she was, there’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol."

Amy Winehouse's struggles with alcohol and drugs are well-documented and she died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged just 27.

“We want to do something positive about how she developed her music. What we don’t hear is that she was clean of drugs for three years when she died.”

A show about Amy Winehouse would have to include alcohol and drugs - and her marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil - not only because it was part of her life but because it was the inspiration of much of her music.

Whenever this musical hits London, we have no doubt it'll be as successful - if not more - than other sell-out shows!

Words: Ross McNeilage

