5 Reasons Why Anderson .Paak's Brixton Academy Gig Left Us Speechless

Last night (13th March) Dr. Dre brought Anderson .Paak to London for one night only for an exclusive Apple Music/Beats By Dr. Dre sponsored gig at London's O2 Brixton Academy. The mind-blowing set literally left us speechless but we've recovered enough to gush about why it was SO GOOD here:

1. When You Get Gifted A Superstar Surprise

His mentor Dr. Dre made a rare onstage appearance to do a short medley of ‘Still D.R.E’ and ‘The Next Episode’ which featured on his 2001 album and sent the crowd wild. The legendary N.W.A co-founder, rapper, producer and entrepreneur announced to the crowd he was there to ‘present and represent’ Anderson. It was quite a moment.

2. The Free Nationals

Anderson's incredible live band got the crowd jumping and provided all the vibes showing us why they have a their own debut album coming out this year.

3. Anderson .Paak’s Multiple Talents

Anderson showed he has insane energy as he seamlessly moved from singing, getting the crowd bouncing, to moving to play the drums mid-song for a drum solo through his fourteen song set.

4. His New Single Sounded Amazing Live

We were treated to hearing his current single ‘When’s It’s Over,’ the soundtrack to the incredible Spike Jonze-directed ad for Apple Music starring FKA twigs. Which ended with .Paak playing an epic drum solo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=305ryPvU6A8

5. His massive mouth

I mean, look at that stage design... It’s huuuge!

Words: Becka Saville