Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About His Experience Of Sexuality

But you probably won't find him on Grindr anytime soon.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 15:46

Andrew Garfield revealed that he hasn't totally ruled out the possibilty of having a same-sex relationship in the future, although for the time being he is still very much a straight man.

Gay Times reports that Andrew revealed this during a discussion about the play Angels In America, in which he takes on the role of a young, gay New Yorker during the height of the 1980s AIDS epidemic. 

Unlike his character in the show, which is currently playing at the National Theatre, Andrew apparently said: "As far as i know, I am not a gay man," but also said that you never know what the future holds.

"Maybe i'll have an awakening later in my life, which i'm sure will be a wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well," he apparently said.

Getty

He goes on to stress how important it felt to do this role justice, saying: "I adore [the play], but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?"

Andrew ultimately trusted the fact that the play's writer Tony Kushner thought he was right for the part, and so he focused on doing the role "honour", calling it "the most fulfilling creative experience I’ll ever hope to have."

Wondering how he managed to find his character? He totally admitted to calling upon the help of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Getty

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," he added. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

While the wording of this comment has led to criticism from some, Andrew does make a valid point about sexuality and fluidity

