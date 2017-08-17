Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

The former couple are said to be 'growing close' again.

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:42

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may have broken hearts when they announced their split two years ago but the couple have resurrected our belief in love all over again after reportedly 'growing close' in recent weeks.

Now get checking out an update from MTV News...

The former couple had always remained good pals after their break-up, with The Sun reporting that they're practically on the edge of reuniting. "Andrew's feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again," an insider revealed. 

Don't expect an official statement to be made just yet, as the pair of them are keen to keep their romance on the DL for now: "There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment they are just seeing what happens."

Getty

This comes as Emma told Vogue magazine last year that Andrew will always have a special place in her heart: "He's still someone I love very much... It's been interesting. It's been a good year. And sad. Pros and cons," she admitted.

Andrew made a similar the comment later on in 2016, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he'd choose to spend the rest of his mortal days alongside Emma if he was forced to choose one companion to join him on a desert island. 

"I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come," he said.

Meanwhile Emma's professional life is just as on track as her personal, with the 28-year-old being named the highest paid actress in the world. According to Forbes, a big chunk of the star's $26 million income between 2016 and 2017 came from her award-winning role in La La Land.

For anyone interested in comparing salaries with the rich and famous, Jennifer Aniston came in second place with a $25.5 million income, while Emma's pal Jennifer Lawrence dropped to third place with a figure of $24 million. 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Latest News

If You Got Your A Level Results Today You Can Get A FREE Nando's

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Releasing a Brand New Single with Latin American Boyband CNCO Tomorrow

Lorde Transforms 'Melodrama' With An Amazing 'Reimagined' Live Set

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Denver Company And Makes 'Generous' Donation To Assault Survivors

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kendall Jenner's Emotional Reaction To Pepsi Ad Backlash

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted To Call Off Wedding To Kris Humphries The Night Before

Riverdale Season 2 Will See The Dark Side Of Betty Rise And We’re Terrified

Dylan Sprouse Has Responded To Claims Suggesting That He Cheated On Girlfriend Dayna Frazer

How To Watch V Festival 2017 On MTV This Weekend

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson And Salma Hayek Reveal How They Filmed Their Mad Stunts In The Hitman's Bodyguard

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Brands Sam Reece A 'F**king Drip' As She Talks Savage Showdown With Twin Sister Che - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Talks Shocking Brawl with Twin Sister Leonie: 'I F**king Went For Her' - EXCLUSIVE

More From Andrew Garfield

Celebrity

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Celebrity

Andrew Garfield Insists His Comments About Being A Gay Man Were Taken Out Of Context

Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About His Experience Of Sexuality

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

Celebrity

Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield Kissed At The Golden Globes And The World Almost Missed It

emma stone, andrew garfield, ryan gosling
Celebrity

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Reunite And It's All Kinds Of Great

Celebrity

Andrew Garfield's Best Birthday Involved Getting High At Disneyland With Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield Is 'Petitioning' To Play Harry Styles In His Biopic, So We Imagine What That Would Look Like

We Don't Want To Speak Too Soon But Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Might Be Back Together

TV Shows

Charlie Cox Reveals Who He Wants To Play Spider-Man In A Daredevil Crossover

Celebrities Taking Public Transport

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Are 'On A Break' And We Can't Cope

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Celebrity

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Life

Celeb Usernames On Snapchat: A Complete List Of Who To Follow