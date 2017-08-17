Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may have broken hearts when they announced their split two years ago but the couple have resurrected our belief in love all over again after reportedly 'growing close' in recent weeks.

Now get checking out an update from MTV News...

The former couple had always remained good pals after their break-up, with The Sun reporting that they're practically on the edge of reuniting. "Andrew's feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again," an insider revealed.

Don't expect an official statement to be made just yet, as the pair of them are keen to keep their romance on the DL for now: "There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment they are just seeing what happens."

Getty

This comes as Emma told Vogue magazine last year that Andrew will always have a special place in her heart: "He's still someone I love very much... It's been interesting. It's been a good year. And sad. Pros and cons," she admitted.

Andrew made a similar the comment later on in 2016, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he'd choose to spend the rest of his mortal days alongside Emma if he was forced to choose one companion to join him on a desert island.

"I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come," he said.

Meanwhile Emma's professional life is just as on track as her personal, with the 28-year-old being named the highest paid actress in the world. According to Forbes, a big chunk of the star's $26 million income between 2016 and 2017 came from her award-winning role in La La Land.

For anyone interested in comparing salaries with the rich and famous, Jennifer Aniston came in second place with a $25.5 million income, while Emma's pal Jennifer Lawrence dropped to third place with a figure of $24 million.



