Angelina Jolie Will Return To Acting For Maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie is set to make her big screen comeback, with the star revealing that she’ll be starring in the upcoming sequel to Maleficent. Jolie was speaking at the Telluride film festival, where she confirmed that the Disney movie would be her first on-screen role since 2015.

Disney

“We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel,” said Jolie, when asked about the new project. There had been rumours that Jolie might be lining up Universal’s Bride Of Frankenstein remake as her next acting gig, but now it seems certain that she’ll be donning the horns for a second time before taking on any other roles.

No further details have been confirmed as yet, with no word as to whether co-star Elle Fanning will also be returning for round two. However, we do know that British playwright Jez Butterworth (who wrote smash hit Jerusalem) is on board to pen the script, which suggests that the sequel should be more interesting than your average money-spinning follow-up.

No release date has been confirmed for Maleficent 2 just yet, but while you’re waiting, you can catch Jolie’s latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father when it lands on Netflix on September 15.

- By George Wales @georgewales85