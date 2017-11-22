Animal Crossing's New Mobile Game Is Out Today And It's Going To Take Over Your Life
You can download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp now.
It's FINALLY here - Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available now for Apple and Android mobile phones.
Although we've been able to play the super cute (if occasionally super creepy) game on 3DS for some time, this is the very first time the series has come to our phones.
"Animal Crossing allows players to live a whimsical life as they interact with a wide range of other animal characters brimming with personality, decorate and expand their home and learn more about the community they are part of," says Nintendo. "In the first Animal Crossing game for smart devices, you can interact with animal friends, craft furniture items and gather resources while managing a campsite."
Yup, that's right - you'll be able to gather things like fruit and wood to craft new stuff for your campsite, like furniture, baskets, and plants by putting in an order to your buddy Cyrus. Or, if you'd prefer to shop than craft, some of our old friends like the Able Sisters have their stores, too. And if you think it's only a campsite, think again; you can also customise your camper van, and pop out to visit a beach, river, forest and island.
There's even a "friendship level", which goes up every time you chat or interact with one of your new BFFs. And your real life friends can also pop by for a visit.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is out now available, for free, on iOS and Android smart devices across Europe. There are some in-app purchases available, though, so be careful!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
Essential iPhone Games To Download
-
Apple1 of 50
-
Apple2 of 50
-
Apple3 of 50
-
Apple4 of 50
-
Apple5 of 50
-
Apple6 of 50
-
Apple7 of 50
-
Apple8 of 50
-
Apple9 of 50
-
Apple10 of 50
-
Apple11 of 50
-
Apple12 of 50
-
Apple13 of 50
-
Apple14 of 50
-
Apple15 of 50
-
Apple16 of 50
-
Apple17 of 50
-
Apple18 of 50
-
Apple19 of 50
-
Apple20 of 50
-
Apple21 of 50
-
Apple22 of 50
-
Apple23 of 50
-
Apple24 of 50
-
Apple25 of 50
-
Apple26 of 50
-
Apple27 of 50
-
Apple28 of 50
-
Apple29 of 50
-
Apple30 of 50
-
Apple31 of 50
-
Apple32 of 50
-
Apple33 of 50
-
Apple34 of 50
-
Apple35 of 50
-
Apple36 of 50
-
Apple37 of 50
-
Apple38 of 50
-
Apple39 of 50
-
Apple40 of 50
-
Apple41 of 50
-
Apple42 of 50
-
Apple43 of 50
-
Apple44 of 50
-
Apple45 of 50
-
Apple46 of 50
-
Apple47 of 50
-
Apple48 of 50
-
Apple49 of 50
-
Apple50 of 50