This Exclusive New Look At 'Annabelle: Creation' Will CREEP YOU OUT
Nope nope nope nope nope.
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 16:34
What could make possessed doll Annabelle even more horrific?
These creepy horror movie orphans, of course!
Annabelle: Creation, sees the possessed doll made famous in The Conjuring return to the big screen for her second solo supernatural horror movie: a prequel, which tells the story of how she found her way to the home of The Conjuring demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Now, you can get a CREEPY AF new look with this exclusive clip.
HIT PLAY and get ready for her to haunt your dreams...
- Annabelle: Creation hits cinemas 11 August 2017.
