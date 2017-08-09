Annabelle

This Exclusive New Look At 'Annabelle: Creation' Will CREEP YOU OUT

Nope nope nope nope nope.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 16:34

What could make possessed doll Annabelle even more horrific?

These creepy horror movie orphans, of course!

Warner Bros.

Annabelle: Creation, sees the possessed doll made famous in The Conjuring return to the big screen for her second solo supernatural horror movie: a prequel, which tells the story of how she found her way to the home of The Conjuring demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Now, you can get a CREEPY AF new look with this exclusive clip.

HIT PLAY and get ready for her to haunt your dreams... 

- Annabelle: Creation hits cinemas 11 August 2017. 

