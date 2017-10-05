Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

The 'Ciao Adios' singer is hitting the road next spring...

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 12:40

Want to see Anne-Marie live? Now is your time!

The 'Rockabye' star has announced she is going back on the road next March, 15 months after her last headline tour finished, and we couldn't be more excited.

She's set to play shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, although we think she'll be adding many more dates than what's already announced.

View the lyrics
Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar

You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her

So you want to go on with someone
To do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do

Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up
Don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name

Used to sing along, when you played guitar
Just a distant memory

Hope she treats you better than you treated me

I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?

Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things that you did to me
I swear, I know you did

And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done
If you're not giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Writer(s): Anne-Marie Nicholson, Mason Levy, Tom Meredith, JENNIFER DECILVEO Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The four-date run kicks off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 19, with the singer playing Manchester and London before finishing up in Glasgow on March 27.

Earlier today, Anne-Marie announced that the pre-sale has sold out ahead of the general sale tomorrow (Oct 6) so you might need to fight for tickets in the morning!

While fans still wait for her debut album, her new single 'Heavy' (co-produced by MNEK) is just as amazing as her previous singles and shows there's no limits to what she can do.

Getty Images

The singer supported Ed Sheeran's sold-out Divide Tour earlier this year from March until May - alongside Ryan McMullan - and got the chance to sing with the superstar, as they released a duet version of her massive single 'Ciao Adios'.

Touring with one of the world's biggest artists is a once-in-a-lifetime for many, and we can't wait to see what Anne-Marie now has planned for her own headline gigs!

Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran - Ciao Adios [Acoustic]

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH ANNE-MARIE AND CLEAN BANDIT'S 'ROCKABYE' VIDEO BELOW 

View the lyrics
Call it love and devotion
Call it a mom's adoration
Foundation
A special bond of creation, hah
For all the single moms out there
Going through frustration
Clean Bandit, Sean-da-Paul, Anne-Marie
Sing, make them hear

She works the nights, by the water
She's gonna stress, so far away
From her father's daughter
She just wants a life for her baby
All on her own, no one will come
She's got to save him
(Daily struggle)

She tells him, "Oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"
(Stay out there, stay out there)

She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life
You're gonna grow and have a good life
I'm gonna do what I've got to do"
(Stay out there, stay out there)

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Rockabye, no

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

Single mama you doing out there
Facing the hard life, without no fear (Yeah)
Just so you know that you really care
Cause any obstacle come you're well prepared (Oh no)
And no mama, you never shed tear
Cause you have to shed things year after year
And you give the youth love beyond compare (Yeah)
You find his school fee and the bus fare (Yeah)
Mmm Marie, the paps' disappear
In the round back can't find him nowhere
Steadily you work flow, everything you know
You know say you nuh stop the time fi a jear

Now she got a six-year-old
Trying to keep him warm
Trying to keep out the cold
When he looks in her eyes
He don't know he is safe

When she says "oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)
Rockabye, no

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye
(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)
Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

Rockabye, don't bother cry
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Angels surround you, just dry your eye

Now she got a six-year-old
Trying to keep him warm
Trying to keep out the cold
When he looks in her eyes
He don't know he is safe when she says

She tells him, "Oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love
I'm gonna give you all of my love
Nobody matters like you"
(Stay out there, stay out there)

She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life (stay)
You're gonna grow and have a good life
I'm gonna do what I've got to do"
(Stay out there, stay out there)

So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
Somebody's got you
Rockabye baby, Rockabye
(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)
I'm gonna rock you
Rockabye baby, don't you cry
(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)
Rockabye

Rockabye, don't bother cry
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Rockabye)
Rockabye, don't bother cry (Yeah)
Angels surround you, just dry your eye (Yeah)

Rockabye, don't bother cry (No)
Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Oh)
Rockabye, don't bother cry
Angels surround you, just dry your eye
Writer(s): Jack Patterson, Ina Wroldsen, Steve Mac, Ammar Malik, Sean Paul Henriques Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

Two Of The Stranger Things Cast Members Are Probs Dating And OMG Please Let It Be So

Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

Anne-Marie at Topshop&#039;s London Fashion Week show

Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off At THOSE Super Unflattering Bikini Pics In New KUWTK

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

How To Come To Terms With Your Massive Weakness For F***boys

Lauren Jauregui

Did Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Not Like 7/27?

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at Spotify&#039;s Welcome Home Miley &#039;Younger Now&#039; launch party in Nashville, Tennessee

Miley Cyrus Says She Won't Go On Tour With 'Younger Now'

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Selena Gomez on set of Woody Allen&#039;s untitled film in New York City

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Making A Documentary About Her Lupus Battle

Is Niall Horan Dating Neighbours Star Olympia Valance?!

Jemma Lucy RAGES At Kem Cetinay’s Response To Amber Davies Party Drama

More From Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie at Topshop&#039;s London Fashion Week show

Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

Anne-Marie at V Festival 2017
V Festival

Anne-Marie Gets A Quickfire Grilling At V Festival 2017

Snakehips &amp; Anne-Marie - Either Way - Music Video
Snakehips & Anne-Marie

Either Way (Ft. Joey Bada$$) [Explicit]

Anne-Marie

Trigger (MTV Live Stage)

MTV Live Stage

Anne-Marie: MTV Live Stage | Performance Highlights

Anne-Marie

Ciao Adios (MTV Live Stage)

Anne-Marie: MTV Live Stage | Behind The Scenes Pics!

Nick Jonas

Remember I Told You (Ft. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner) [Explicit]

Music

Watch Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie Whip Out An Acoustic Cover Of ‘Ciao Adios’ Backstage

Will Heard

Will Heard On Cara Delevingne, Anne-Marie (Potentially) Kicking His Butt & More

Anne-Marie

Ciao Adios

Music

Anne-Marie Rides A Bloody Horse In The ‘Ciao Adios’ Video

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb