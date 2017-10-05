Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour
The 'Ciao Adios' singer is hitting the road next spring...
Want to see Anne-Marie live? Now is your time!
The 'Rockabye' star has announced she is going back on the road next March, 15 months after her last headline tour finished, and we couldn't be more excited.
She's set to play shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, although we think she'll be adding many more dates than what's already announced.
The four-date run kicks off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 19, with the singer playing Manchester and London before finishing up in Glasgow on March 27.
Earlier today, Anne-Marie announced that the pre-sale has sold out ahead of the general sale tomorrow (Oct 6) so you might need to fight for tickets in the morning!
While fans still wait for her debut album, her new single 'Heavy' (co-produced by MNEK) is just as amazing as her previous singles and shows there's no limits to what she can do.
The singer supported Ed Sheeran's sold-out Divide Tour earlier this year from March until May - alongside Ryan McMullan - and got the chance to sing with the superstar, as they released a duet version of her massive single 'Ciao Adios'.
Touring with one of the world's biggest artists is a once-in-a-lifetime for many, and we can't wait to see what Anne-Marie now has planned for her own headline gigs!
Words: Ross McNeilage
