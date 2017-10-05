Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

View the lyrics

Call it love and devotion

Call it a mom's adoration

Foundation

A special bond of creation, hah

For all the single moms out there

Going through frustration

Clean Bandit, Sean-da-Paul, Anne-Marie

Sing, make them hear



She works the nights, by the water

She's gonna stress, so far away

From her father's daughter

She just wants a life for her baby

All on her own, no one will come

She's got to save him

(Daily struggle)



She tells him, "Oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"

(Stay out there, stay out there)



She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life

You're gonna grow and have a good life

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

(Stay out there, stay out there)



So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Rockabye, no



Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye



Single mama you doing out there

Facing the hard life, without no fear (Yeah)

Just so you know that you really care

Cause any obstacle come you're well prepared (Oh no)

And no mama, you never shed tear

Cause you have to shed things year after year

And you give the youth love beyond compare (Yeah)

You find his school fee and the bus fare (Yeah)

Mmm Marie, the paps' disappear

In the round back can't find him nowhere

Steadily you work flow, everything you know

You know say you nuh stop the time fi a jear



Now she got a six-year-old

Trying to keep him warm

Trying to keep out the cold

When he looks in her eyes

He don't know he is safe



When she says "oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"



So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)

Rockabye, no



Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye

(Rockabye, yeah oh oh)

Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye



Rockabye, don't bother cry

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Angels surround you, just dry your eye



Now she got a six-year-old

Trying to keep him warm

Trying to keep out the cold

When he looks in her eyes

He don't know he is safe when she says



She tells him, "Oh, love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love

I'm gonna give you all of my love

Nobody matters like you"

(Stay out there, stay out there)



She tells him, "Your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life (stay)

You're gonna grow and have a good life

I'm gonna do what I've got to do"

(Stay out there, stay out there)



So, Rockabye baby, Rockabye

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

Somebody's got you

Rockabye baby, Rockabye

(Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye)

I'm gonna rock you

Rockabye baby, don't you cry

(Oh-badda-bang-bang-bang, alright then)

Rockabye



Rockabye, don't bother cry

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Rockabye)

Rockabye, don't bother cry (Yeah)

Angels surround you, just dry your eye (Yeah)



Rockabye, don't bother cry (No)

Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky (Oh)

Rockabye, don't bother cry

Angels surround you, just dry your eye

Writer(s): Jack Patterson, Ina Wroldsen, Steve Mac, Ammar Malik, Sean Paul Henriques Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com