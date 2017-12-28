Anne-Marie Previews New Song 'Dear Mrs Prime Minister'
The 'Ciao Adios' singer gets political...
Ciao Adios, Anne-Marie is done with the BS and just wrote an insanely honest track aimed at Theresa May.
The singer surprised fans this morning by sharing a 2-minute video on Twitter of her singing the powerful new song, 'Dear Mrs Prime Minister', in one take.
Singing over a piano, she sings of the distance between the Prime Minister and the people, encouraging the 'army' to 'keep on fighting'.
"Dear Mrs Prime Minister / We're not one bit similar / So how're you supposed to know one thing about us," she sings.
The US President is also name-checked as Anne-Marie criticises the ongoing violence and looming fear of World War III that has characterised the entirety of 2017.
"So much drama, people dying / Police shooting, children crying / You know? No, you don't."
'Dear Mrs Prime Minister' is an emotional and incredibly frank song that isn't as direct to the PM as P!nk's 'Dear Mr President' was in addressing George W. Bush, however more could come from this little demo.
Recently, Anne-Marie revealed that her debut album will be released in "early 2018" and features a collaboration with the one and only Ed Sheeran. Talk about major!
After hearing this, we couldn't be more excited to hear what else Anne-Marie has to say.
Words: Ross McNeilage
