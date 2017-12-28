Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Previews New Song 'Dear Mrs Prime Minister'

The 'Ciao Adios' singer gets political...

Ciao Adios, Anne-Marie is done with the BS and just wrote an insanely honest track aimed at Theresa May.

The singer surprised fans this morning by sharing a 2-minute video on Twitter of her singing the powerful new song, 'Dear Mrs Prime Minister', in one take.

Singing over a piano, she sings of the distance between the Prime Minister and the people, encouraging the 'army' to 'keep on fighting'.

When did we get so lost inside ourselves?
We used to be strong, now it's like we don't care
Instead we're calling out for help
Don't know where we went wrong, but it's so hard to share

All this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us

When did it get so heavy?
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down

When did we get so bad at being honest?
You got things on your mind that you don't want to say
Thought that we had made a promise
That we would never get this way

But all this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us

When did it get so heavy?
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down

All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down
All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down, down

'Cause baby it's too heavy
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground (can't get up off the ground)
It's weighing us down (it's weighing us down down down)
It's weighing us down down down

So heavy
When did it get so, when did it get so heavy?
"Dear Mrs Prime Minister / We're not one bit similar / So how're you supposed to know one thing about us," she sings.

The US President is also name-checked as Anne-Marie criticises the ongoing violence and looming fear of World War III that has characterised the entirety of 2017.

"So much drama, people dying / Police shooting, children crying / You know? No, you don't."

'Dear Mrs Prime Minister' is an emotional and incredibly frank song that isn't as direct to the PM as P!nk's 'Dear Mr President' was in addressing George W. Bush, however more could come from this little demo.

Recently, Anne-Marie revealed that her debut album will be released in "early 2018" and features a collaboration with the one and only Ed Sheeran. Talk about major!

After hearing this, we couldn't be more excited to hear what else Anne-Marie has to say.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar

You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her

So you want to go on with someone
To do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do

Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up
Don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name

Used to sing along, when you played guitar
Just a distant memory

Hope she treats you better than you treated me

I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?

Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things that you did to me
I swear, I know you did

And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done

Ciao adios, I'm done
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are

But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
I'm onto you, yeah you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done
If you're not giving all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
