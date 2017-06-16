Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show
Brb just going to watch The Fault In Our Stars and sob uncontrollably.
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:48
Remember that time we all went through quite an intense Ansel Elgort phase when The Fault In Our Stars came out?
Well get ready to drive straight back in (if you’ve been a fan all along then you might still need to brace yourself) as he’s only gone and joined in with the most incredible rip-off on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
There to promote their new movie Baby Driver, Ansel and Jamie took on some of the songs from the soundtrack of the flick before creating the ultimate supergroup with James and The Filharmonic.
And oh my goodness we knew he could sing but those high note are something ELSE.But seeing as he’s a man of many talents he also ended the whole thing with some really quite incredible dancing across the set, which even Jamie was impressed with.
Ugh, Ansel you wonderful human being.
