Ansel Elgort Just Had The Best Reunion With BTS At The AMAs

Not only did BTS fans get to see the K-Pop band making their debut on US television at the American Music Awards but they also got the added bonus of seeing the gang hanging out with Ansel Elgort.

This friendship has been brewing behind-the-scenes for quite some time, with the Baby Driver actor recently meeting up with the group in Korea while he began doing promotions for his latest movie.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

To work out where the mutual adoration first got started we have to roll the clock all the way back to the Billboard Awards in May where their paths crossed for the first, fateful time.

Since then, Ansel has been something of a BTS fangirl, even going so far to say that he'd "love" to collaborate with the group at some point down the line. “Obviously acting and film is a big part of my career, but music is also, and I’d love to collaborate with them. I think that’d be a lot of fun," he revealed.

TAG YOURSELF I'M ANSEL ELGORT DURING BTS' DNA PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/YfNP80Jrnr — carpe noctem (@nsfwtaekook) November 20, 2017

Y'all look so good this is actually friendship goals. Ansel thank you for supporting our boys it means a lot to us 💜 have fun together pic.twitter.com/ScvCSggjVb — Cɑnɗy (@Samah_Candyy) November 20, 2017

Ansel out here being HYPED AF because of BTS. Bless. #AMAs — amber (@kingtantae) November 20, 2017

While he was front and centre during Sunday's performance of DNA, the pals were also spotted hanging out while Ansel and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan were being interviewed.

Soldifying their friendship once and for all, Ansel captioned the image with the flag of South Korea combined with the flag of the United States. And you guessed it, that combination equals ~true~ love.

Anyone else now sort of desperate for that potential collab to come about sooner rather than later? Get to it, guys.