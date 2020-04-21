Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo To Raise Money For A Coronavirus Charity

Ansel Elgort has found a creative way to raise funds for the coronavirus relief effort that doesn’t involve doing a 5k run.

The actor effectively broke the internet when he posted a nude image of himself in the shower alongside a caption reading: “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.". The upload has since been deleted by Instagram for violating the platform’s nudity rules.

yeah only ansel elgort would post nudes on insta to raise money for charity pic.twitter.com/HhYS1miEAG — ᴠɪᴄ⁷₁₂₇⁶ᵛ⁶ ☻ jjong (@tinglyjimin) April 21, 2020

The trick in Ansel’s post was that the link doesn’t actually lead to an OnlyFans account. Fans who were hoping for more nudes were instead directed to a GoFundMe page that encourages people to donate money for frontline workers in New York City.

The charity itself is using donations to help restaurants in the city deliver 75-100 meals a day for key workers, including those working on hospital wards.

Getty

Ansel later took to Instagram Stories to thank the public for their support: "Hey you guys, I just wanted to say thanks a lot. Look how much everybody's raised - $207,519.

“I don't know how much of this is from this post, but seems like a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours.

"So thanks a lot. Looks like it was worth it. Unfortunately Instagram told me I got to take my post down because it's nudity. So I'm gonna take it down. Maybe I'll repost the version that cuts a little higher.

He added: “Sorry if I offended anybody, but I think we did a good thing. My dad took the picture by the way - he was mad I didn't give him credit."

Who knew a thirst trap could be so practical?