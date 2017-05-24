Ansel Elgort Reveals Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look At His New Movie, Baby Driver
First there was Caleb in the Divergent series, then there was Augustus in The Fault In Our Stars.
Now, get ready to fall in love with a whole new Ansel Elgort character as he stars as lead getaway driver Baby in new action movie Baby Driver - and looks cool AF while doing it.Also starring Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, and Jon Hamm, Elgort leads the movie as a talented young getaway driver, roped in to do "one last job" for a crime kingpin in order to have a better life.
HIT PLAY to watch Ansel Elgort reveal all the deets on his character, 'Baby,' in this exclusive behind the scenes look at the new movie...
- 'Baby Driver' hits cinemas 28 June 2017.
