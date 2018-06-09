Here's When You Can Play BioWare's New Game Anthem

Electronic Arts finished up its EA Play conference - the first show of this year's E3 2018 - with some more footage of BioWare's newest sci-fi adventure, Anthem, and confirmed that we'll be able to play it from February 22, 2019.

BioWare's Anthem will be out on February 22, 2019 / EA

From the makers of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Anthem is described as a social, connected, action-RPG (role-playing game) "with cooperative multiplayer at its heart".

"In Anthem, up to four players explore and battle in a dangerous, mysterious place populated by great characters and a unique BioWare story," says EA. "Players will also create stories of their own while they play, so no two journeys are the same. Javelin exosuits make their pilots powerful heroes in the world, with awesome weapons and incredible special abilities that allow for combat and exploration in a hostile environment."

Players will also be able to customise their suits and gear, so you'll always be able to look - and play - your best. Here, check it out for yourself:

Pre-order now on PC Origin, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, and you'll get "VIP access" to a demo and an in-game "Founders" banner. Depending upon what edition you pre-order, there's also special weapons up for grabs, too.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx