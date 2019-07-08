Anwar Hadid And Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Loved Up Pics

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have seemingly confirmed reports that they’re dating after being spotted looking very cosy at British Summertime Festival in London.

The duo were snapped serenading each other to Lionel Richie songs at the Saturday event, with an onlooker telling The Sun that the couple looked to be having the best time together.

“They kissed and cuddled all night. At one point Lionel joked that Diana Ross had not turned up to sing their hit Endless Love, so Dua and Anwar were singing it to each other,” the insider said.

The source added that it looked like a perfect date: “They were laughing and joking around and singing to each other - especially when Lionel sung couple's favourite 'lady' too, they were so sweet together."

Dua reportedly split from chef Isaac Carew last month after it was reported that her busy schedule made it too difficult for the couple to see each other. They had only reignited their romance 18 months previously after a temporary split.

This comes as Coldplay's Chris Martin shut down speculation that he and Dua shared a kiss at Glastonbury Festival. At the time, his rep stated that they're nothing more than good friends: “They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends.”

As for Dua and Anwar, it was first reported that they were dating after she attended his Los Angeles birthday party last month. Judging by this festival appearance, their romance seems to be going from strength to strength.