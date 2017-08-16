Anya Taylor Joy

X-Men Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In Iconic Horror Remake

She'll star opposite Maisie Williams in the upcoming X-Men movie.

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:27

X-Men: The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy might be about to add another big role to her rapidly-filling CV, with reports claiming the actress is in talks to star in a new version of classic horror tale, Nosferatu. And if it comes off, it could turn into a The Witch reunion, with that film’s helmer Robert Eggers already on board to write and direct.

Getty Images

In case you never caught the original, Nosferatu is the movie version of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire saga, Dracula. There’s no word currently as to who Taylor-Joy might be playing, but we’d imagine she’ll probably get to do a fair bit of screaming…

It might take a little while to see her do it though, with the aforementioned X-Men spin-off next on the agenda, along with a sequel to recent psycho-thriller, Split. Still, if it’s anywhere half as creepy as The Witch turned out to be, we reckon it would be worth the wait!

In the meantime, cameras have just started rolling on X-Men: The New Mutants, which will see Taylor-Joy star as the teleporting mutant, Illyana Rasputin AKA Magik. That one will hit our screens on 13 April 2018. 

- By George Wales @georgewales85

50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face

  • Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly - She might look a bit different as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, but surely Margot Robbie is related to Jaime Pressly somehow?
    1 of 25
  • Dakota Johnson and Gillian Anderson - Why does 'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson look SO much like 'X-Files' legend Gillian Anderson? Could they both have the same alien DNA? The truth is out there…
    Getty / Instagram
    2 of 25
  • Channing Tatum and Wentworth Miller - Chiselled jaw? Shaved head? Muscles on top of muscles? All present and correct. Wentworth Miller has obviously at one point been Channing all over his Tatum.
    3 of 25
  • Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester - True fact: Leighton Meester was originally cast as Minka Kelly’s role in The Roommate, but decided to play the psycho character instead, which wasn’t a problem because they looked so alike.
    4 of 25
  • Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - The Force is strong with both Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: it’s no accident Keira was cast as Natalie’s queenly decoy in 'The Phantom Menace'. Daisy Ridley is their unconfirmed third sister.
    5 of 25
  • Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams - Life just isn’t fair. How can there be two people in the world that have Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams’s effortless grace, style and talent? Forget it, they’re the same person.
    6 of 25
  • Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green - Why go to all that trouble of Tom Hardy playing both Ronnie and Reggie in gangster biopic 'Legend', when they could have just got Logan Marshall Green in? It’s totally Kray-Kray.
    7 of 25
  • Jackson Rathbone and Johnny Depp - Both have a quirky style, play guitar and have played vampires in the past: does 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone remind you of any one? A young Johnny Depp, by any chance? Maybe they actually ARE vampires.
    8 of 25
  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - 'Interstellar’s Jessica Chastain has admitted she’s pretended to be 'urassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard on more than one occasion. Petition to see these two in an update of 'The Parent Trap', pls.
    9 of 25
  • Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer - If you’re trying to tell the difference between Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, Henry sometimes wears a cape. But AFAWK they both look amazing in tights.
    10 of 25
  • Theo James and James Franco - We’ve already pledged our Allegiance to 'Divergent’s Theo James (those cheekbones, tho), but if he tapped out for James Franco, would anyone really notice?
    11 of 25
  • Selena Gomez and Rachel Bilson - Rachel Bilson probably has the most shared face In Hollywood. As well as Selena Gomez, she looks like Mila Kunis, Leighton Meester and model Atlanta De Cadenet. Are they growing petite brunettes with big eyes in a lab?
    Instagram
    12 of 25
  • Jai Courtney and Macklemore - We had to do a double take when we first saw Jai Courtney pop up in 'The Divergent Series': that’s definitely Macklemore running the Dauntless compound.
    Getty Images
    13 of 25
  • James Franco and James Dean - There’s a reason James Franco was cast to play the iconic James Dean, and it’s not because they share the same first name.
    14 of 25
  • Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz - The one on the left is Abigail Breslin. No, actually Abigail’s the one on the right and Chloe Grace Moretz is on the left, no, right... Oh, we don’t know anymore.
    15 of 25
  • Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway - We dreamed a dream that Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway admitted they were sisters.
    16 of 25
  • Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran - Rupert Grint played an obsessive fan in the video for Ed Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’, but we think Voldemort has something to do with how similar they look. It’s always Voldemort’s fault.
    17 of 25
  • Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards - Have you ever seen 'Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards in the same room together? No, and you won’t either, because they’re basically the same person.
    18 of 25
  • Kim Kardashian and Draco Malfoy - Harry Potter star Tom Felton posted this lookalike pic himself to his Instagram feed, saying “Relax citizens. Passport found!!! Kim K had it” Who knew Kim was a Slytherin?
    19 of 25
  • Sienna Miller and Mollie King - Both Brits, both blonde and both bombshells. But we don’t think Sienna Miller was ever in The Saturdays with Mollie King, was she?
    20 of 25
  • Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson - Haven’t you heard that Amber and Scarlett Johnasson could be the same person? There’s no denying they look uncannily alike.
    21 of 25
  • Jessica Biel and Carly Rae Jepsen - Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But I’m Jessica Biel and you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, could we be sisters maybe?
    22 of 25
  • Liam Hemsworth and Scott Eastwood - Scott Eastwood was asked to audition for the part Liam Hemsworth eventually played in 'The Last Song', where he met and fell in love with Miley Cyrus. Would the same have happened if Scott got the part?
    Instagram @liamhemsworth / @scotteastwood
    23 of 25
  • Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith - There’s only seven years between Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s close enough to be twins separated at birth, right? Right?
    24 of 25
  • Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio - So strong is the similarity between these two, that Leo did his best crazy-eyebrows impression of Jack Nicholson on a Japanese TV show. Even their own mothers wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.
    25 of 25

Latest News

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

P!nk Resists With The Powerful and Political ‘What About Us’ Video

Kylie Jenner’s 13 Reasons Why Crush Is The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Heard

Anya Taylor-Joy

X-Men Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In Iconic Horror Remake

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Daniel Craig As James Bond

Daniel Craig WILL Return For Bond 25

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Charli XCX Takes Us On The International Set Of ‘Boys’ Video

Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Here's How You Can Catch Mewtwo In Pokemon Go Now

Jeffree Star Responds To Kim Kardashian Apologising For Defending Him

Destiny

The New Destiny 2 Trailer Will Make You Desperate To Get Your Hands On It

'We Are Manchester' Benefit Concert Will Reopen Manchester Arena With Noel Gallagher And More

14 Hot Reality TV Dudes Who Are More Obsessed With Their Dogs Than Anything

Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Questlove And More Respond As Donald Trump Blames 'Both Sides' For Charlottesville Violence

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

Guess Which Riverdale Star Just Got Engaged

Solange Deletes Her Twitter Account in Act of Self Care

P!nk Ends 20-Year Feud With Christina Aguilera And Blasts Fan Culture

Dua Lipa Hits The Beach With Major Lazer And Wale In 'My Love' Video

More From Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy
Movies

X-Men Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In Iconic Horror Remake

Maisie Williams
Movies

Maisie Williams's X-Men Spinoff Will Be A Horror Movie

Split
Movies

James McAvoy Made A Lifesize Anya Taylor Joy Out Of CHEETOS On The Set Of Split

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Freshly Evicted Jordan Davies Slams Sarah Harding’s ‘Romance’ With Chad Johnson: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments