X-Men Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In Iconic Horror Remake

X-Men: The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy might be about to add another big role to her rapidly-filling CV, with reports claiming the actress is in talks to star in a new version of classic horror tale, Nosferatu. And if it comes off, it could turn into a The Witch reunion, with that film’s helmer Robert Eggers already on board to write and direct.

In case you never caught the original, Nosferatu is the movie version of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire saga, Dracula. There’s no word currently as to who Taylor-Joy might be playing, but we’d imagine she’ll probably get to do a fair bit of screaming…

It might take a little while to see her do it though, with the aforementioned X-Men spin-off next on the agenda, along with a sequel to recent psycho-thriller, Split. Still, if it’s anywhere half as creepy as The Witch turned out to be, we reckon it would be worth the wait!

In the meantime, cameras have just started rolling on X-Men: The New Mutants, which will see Taylor-Joy star as the teleporting mutant, Illyana Rasputin AKA Magik. That one will hit our screens on 13 April 2018.

- By George Wales @georgewales85