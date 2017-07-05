Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire’s London Show Was A Night to Remember

The Canadian indie-rock band brought 'Everything Now' to the capital city...

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

After four albums, five tours and countless festival appearances this summer, Arcade Fire had a triumphant return to London in the intimate York Hall last night. Usually a boxing hall, this venue played host to the heavyweights of this industry; a band who constantly reinvent their look and sound with every new album.  Everything Now, which is to be released this month,  is no different, bringing more pop and disco than previous releases have. The band debuted new track ‘Chemistry’ last night, which is in keeping with the simple and infectious disco bops of Everything Now, ‘Creature Comfort’ and 'Signs of Life', the singles from the new record.

[Getty]

The gig started with a call to stand for the national anthem to celebrate 4th July, which was blasted from a saxophone with enough vigour to make you forget that Arcade Fire are actually Canadian. Playing on the venue's history, the band were then introduced as 'the red corner' representing Canada, America and Everything Now. If the crowd were the opposition, it was a swift defeat. They stepped onto the stage wearing emblazoned Everything Now merchandise (shout out to Régine and her red leather catsuit), and by the opening notes of ‘Everything Now’ which they opened with, everyone was in a frenzy. Throughout the night, York Hall buzzed with the excitement that comes with a powerhouse of a band like Arcade Fire playing to 1000 people.

The band played to the strengths of the intimate venue by performing on a square stage in the middle of the room rather than at the front. Members switched instruments as only Arcade Fire can, meaning the audience got a view of different people at different times. This staging highlighted the impressive ease with which each member swaps instruments; Régine switched between keytar, xylophone and drums, Win between bass, guitar and keyboard and so on. In the heavier tracks, there were often two people playing drums, which was quite a sound in such a small venue.  A highlight throughout the night was Will Butler's unfailing energy as he paraded round the stage banging a drum, or played the glockenspiel in a way that can only be described as violent. The sweat visibly dripped from all instruments and band members as the lights flared, and we weren’t much better in the audience. At the end of the gig, Win thanked the crowd for “fucking sweating with us.”

[Getty]

The set list last night was exactly what was needed, being a mix of the hits like ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ and ‘Reflektor’ and some tracks they haven’t played in a while like ‘We Used To Wait’ and ‘Neighbourhood #2 (Laika)’. The performance of all of these was as seamless as one could expect from a band 16 years old. They switched from the gentle ‘Neon Bible’ -during which Régine walked around stage flicking the pages of an imaginary bible- to a raucous ‘Ready To Start’ effortlessly. While the slower songs were a welcome demonstration of diversity, the heavy beats of ‘Ready To Start’ and ‘Neighbourhood #3 (Power Out)’ were the highlights, partly due to the crowd's unembarrassed enjoyment of them. While the old songs were amazing (‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ was a personal favourite), the audience embraced the new tracks with an impressive enthusiasm, especially ‘Creature Comfort’ which is obviously a new fan favourite. As the new Arcade Fire tracks seem more simple in their structure, and are more repetitive than previous releases, they sucked the crowd in easily. If you didn't know the chorus to ‘Creature Comfort’, ‘Signs of Life’ or new track ‘Chemistry’ before you came, you did by the end. 

[Getty]

Arcade Fire are a huge band in multiple meanings of the word- they had up to nine people on stage with them at one time last night, and with each track they chose you were reminded how powerful their sound is. It was therefore a pleasure to see them in such an intimate setting. Even better than that, however, was how excited the band looked to be there; they took a long time to leave the stage at the end, and all looked positively elated at the crowd singing ‘Wake Up’ to them for their encore.  They return to the venue tonight for round two, which is sure to be a knock out.

SETLIST:

Everything Now

Rebellion

Neighbourhood #2 (Laika)

Here Comes The Nighttime

Chemistry

Signs of Life

No Cars Go

We Used To Wait

Neon Bible

Ready to Start

Tunnels

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Creature Comfort

Neighbourhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore

Wake Up 

WORDS: Katherine Giff

