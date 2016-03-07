5 Celebrity Controversies That Really Didn't Matter

Today, the seventh day of the seventh month in the year 2018, is the three year anniversary of Ariana Grande's donut scandal emerging.

For those who somehow missed it, CCTV from a donut shop was leaked showing the pop superstar licking a donut and saying "I hate America", to which everyone (read: patriotic Americans without a sense of humour) extremely overreacted and took her words very literally.

The throwaway comment even cost the Sweetener singer from performing in front of US President Barack Obama at the White House (!!!), which sounds just as crazy as it is. People protested her concerts and called for her to be boycotted at the time and the odd person might still bring it up, but for the most part I think we can all look back and think 'What the hell happened there?', right?

Anywho, to mark the special ocassion we are looking back at some of the other 'scandals' that have A-listers making front page news but really aren't scandalous, shocking or important in any way.

Miley Cyrus Having A Tongue

Can you actually believe that the inside of Miley Cyrus' mouth made headlines, became her signature and is now something that is still commonly brought up whenever she's mentioned? No, nor can we.

When Miley's Bangerz era took over the world, the singer's tongue became a bizarre talking point for the entirety of the campaign, with people eventually stating they were 'bored' of her tongue and 'tired of seeing it'. A tongue. Something we all have. Different, though, because it's Miley Cyrus' tongue. People were literally obsessed.

Google 'miley cyrus tongue' and you'll get 31,200,000 results in 0.62 seconds. 31 MILLION. For a tongue. This world is something else.

Drake and Madonna Having A Snog

In 2015, Drake released a little song called 'Madonna'. Y'know, after Madonna. Thee Madonna, the Queen of Pop. Fast forward to Coachella that year and the pop superstar joins the rapper onstage to perform together, giving him a lap dance in the process. Things were getting hot and heavy when Madge decided to kiss Drizzy on the lips and the world went mad.

A woman over 40 kissing a man under 30 was just too much for some people to even consider, and it actually was on the front page of newspapers. Can you imagine? The power of Madonna - she could walk her dog down the road and it'd make headlines.

Britney Spears Drank A Coca-Cola

What even is that headline? This one must be a joke, surely? Nope, we are thrilled to confirm that Britney Spears once in fact got into big trouble for simply drinking a Coca-Cola can. So much trouble that she lost a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal, as she was the face of Pepsi at the time.

One innocent can of the rival group's drink, which is basically sold in every single shop in the entire world, and that's her had it. The news lapped it up, obviously, and she simply went on with her days slaying the game and sipping Starbucks, never to be seen with a Pepsi can in her hand ever again. Queen.

Kim Kardashian West's Body Exists

All it takes to make the entire world go crazy is one woman, one bathroom and two black bars. Just ask Kim K W.

The reality TV queen caused quite the stir in 2016 when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing some skin. Okay, it was a lot of skin. But it's still just skin. Despite hiding her modesty with two rectangular black bars on Paint, everyone and their auntie-in-law had something to say about Kim's body, how irresponsible she is, what a bad mother she is, what a terrible role model she is.

All because she was feeling herself that day and wanted to post a picture of herself (which actually covers up more than a bikini would, by the way) with a cheeky caption. This obviously was not the first time that Kim Kardashian West - or any other wman for that matter - has been slut-shamed or told to 'put it away' but this time in particular was certainly blown way out of proportion.

Did it stop her? Did it hell! Keep living your best life, KKW!

Words: Ross McNeilage