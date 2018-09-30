8 Times Ariana Grande Was The Voice Of Positivity

Ariana Grande has only ever been about warmth, positivity, and love, which is why we've decided to shine a light on all the good she does in the world.

From her constant and unwavering support of women's rights, to her response to some of the most difficult times in her personal life, Ariana could teach us all a lesson or two about pushing through and staying strong.

When she stood up for equal rights

In an interview with Billboard magazine, she said: "If you’re going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off, and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration. I will say it until I’m an old-ass lady with my tits out at Whole Foods. I’ll be in the produce aisle, naked at 95, with a sensible ponytail, one strand of hair left on my head and a Chanel bow. Mark my words."

When she penned this neat and thoughtful message for Women’s Day

Go Ari!

Happy Women's Day! Here's to the women who build each other up and encourage each other to be themselves as opposed to tear each other down💭 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 8, 2015

When she organised the One Love concert after a terrorist attack at her concert claimed the lives of twenty-two fans

When she was a shining example of body positivity

Because not everyone has big boobs, and none of us should ever be ashamed of our bodies.

When she reminded her followers that everything would work out in the end

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

When she uploaded the following messages of love and support from her fans

n ǝʌol ᴉ pic.twitter.com/8JHXH0AnY2 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 29, 2018

When she rolled with the punches at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show

A now iconic picture showed Ariana being smacked in the head by a giant ball as she performed. As for her response? She loved every second of it.

And when she used her voice to stand up for animals and help make the adoption process easier

What a woman.