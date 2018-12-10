9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For

2019 is about to be lit and we're about to tell you why. Will they still say 'lit' in 2019? Did we even still say 'lit' in 2018? Moving on...

This year was dominated by Drake, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, among others, and while we're sure they will continue to thrive in the new year, there are some major names returning to the main stage in 2019 that are going to shake the table in much-needed ways.

Legendary returns? Long-awaited solo debuts? Larger than life pop superstar tours? 2019 has it all, and that's not even covering the UK's biggest comeback - Glastonbury - so let's get into it.

The Swedish House Mafia Reunion

Let's start with a big one. 2019 holds many exciting returns, however the most unexpected (and, at one point, unlikely) is the confirmed reunion of the legendary EDM trio Swedish House Mafia. Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso ruled the dance world during the peak of the EDM years before sadly breaking up in 2013, however they shocked everyone with a surprise one-off set at Ultra Miami in 2018, which quickly set off a storm of rumours about their future. They have since confirmed they will tour again next year, with the first handful of confirmed dates taking place in Mexico, Stockholm and the UK.

Stormzy Headlining Glastonbury's Return

There was a big Glastonbury-shaped hole in 2018 but the same will not be said for 2019. The UK's biggest music festival took a breather for a reason we can't quite remember and will return to Somerset in the last weekend of June to showcase some of the world's most talented musicians, artists and more, with the one and only announced headliner already making history.

Stormzy will be the first ever grime artist to headline the festival, which is a massive feat and so well deserved. Who else will we see there? Will Madonna finally do it? Rihanna?

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour

Another name we would love to see at Glastonbury is Ariana Grande, however she'll be busy doing her own thing on her own worldwide headline tour. The pop superstar first announced she would take her fourth studio album sweetener on the road in summer, promising a worldwide jaunt to promote the long-awaited record.

Fast forward to the end of 2018 and a brand new single 'thank u, next' went Number 1 around the world, her fifth album (recorded in a month-ish) is coming out any day now and the tour will promote both her fourth and fifth albums. The tour will begin in March with the North American leg, although she has confirmed that international dates will be announced in due time, with many fans expecting her to hop over to the UK, Ireland and rest of Europe in the summer. It's going to be a show to remember.

The Rihturn of Fenty

Praise the pop lords! Robyn Rihana Fenty, singer-actress-designer-Avon lady, is set to finally drop her ninth studio album over 1000 days after the still-incredible Anti was unleashed to the world. While we stan a multi-talented entrepreneurial business woman thriving in many different disciplines, we miss the sweet sounds of Rihanna's chameleonic voice that can make us death drop, dehydratedly crying and drop it low all within a three-song punch.

For an undisputed icon nine albums in, it's a testament to Rihanna's power that we have no idea what to expect from this record and are prepared for her to shock us as she has done every other time. Just, please, whatever it sounds like, just drop it soon. We need it. The world needs it.

Lady Gaga's Pop Rebirth

Something funny happened in 2018: an alter-ego rebooted Lady Gaga's career. A career already based on an alter-ego, which has performed several other alter-egos - Joanne, Jo Calderone - has returned to the top thanks to Ally Maine. The leading lady of A Star Is Born was back at Number 1 around the world this year ten years into her shape-shifting career, setting her up for a Las Vegas residency titled Enigma (first show December 28!) and a desperately needed return to the pop game.

After the country moment that was Joanne, we need Gaga to make things weird again with her unmatched brilliance and creative energy that is able to create bangers like 'G.U.Y' and 'Sexxx Dreams' on the same album. With reports that she's worked with PC Music producer SOPHIE, it seems likely that our dreams are going to come true.

2 x 1D: Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne's Solo Debuts

In the words of Sarah Harding, it's about time. One Direction officially went on "hiatus" in 2016 and all four of the remaining members have spent the three years since dabbling in solo projects, with all of them releasing hit singles and two of them successfully dropping their debut solo albums. While Harry and Niall got things off their chest quite quickly, it's taken a little longer for Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne to perfect their individual statement.

Both are believed to still be finalising their albums, with Liam dropping an EP of songs that wouldn't quite 'fit' the album in August as a thank you to the fans for their patience. Louis has been judging on The X Factor (full circle moment!) and both of them have been busy raising children, so we certainly forgive them for making us wait but we absolutely cannot wait to hear what they've got in store for us.

The LM5 Tour

International touring force Little Mix performing their Best Album Yet (not up for debate) LM5 in a string of sold-out shows, what else could it be? That's right, Little Mix are set to embark on another massive arena tour in Autumn 2019 in support of their insanely good fifth album, which dropped in November. The girls are doing at least three shows in most UK cities because the demand is so incredible, and with LM5 revealing a new style and sound for the band we suspect that they're going to deliver a brand new spectacle for fans when it comes.

Fifth Harmony Go It Alone

Getty Images

Bless up. The beginnings of Solo Harmony took place in 2018 - if not earlier - as all four remaining girls dropped their debut solo singles and collaborations, however 2019 is when things are going to get real. In addition to supporting Ariana Grande on the Sweetener World Tour, Normani is set to deliver a sure-to-be stellar collection of moody-R&B-with-a-hint-of-pop bangers that she has worked on with a roster of world-class talent, including Khalid and 6LACK (have you heard 'Waves'?! Incredible.)

Also, genre-hopping queen Lauren Jauregui will unleash her own debut album to the world; an exciting prospect for many reasons but mainly because our 'Expectations' (reference) are limitless. As her collaborations to date go from Steve Aoki to Ty Dolla $ign then her debut solo single is a Joss Stone-esque soulful banger, she has proved she can do it all and will do it all, if she so pleases.

Ally Brooke is also working on her debut album and we think it may well be a bilingual effort as her two collaborations to date - 'Perfect' and 'Vámanos' - take two different directions. Then last but certainly not least is the one and only Dinah Jane, whose debut solo single 'Bottled Up' has us begging for more. She's keeping details of her full-length project close to her chest, although we already know it's gonna be massive.

Bring it on, 2019!