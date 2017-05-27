A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

A father with three daughters has written an open letter to Ariana Grande after she expressed how sorry she felt for the horrific terrorist attack at her Manchester concert on Monday night.

The letter from 44 year old Patrick Millsaps has been liked over 53,000 times and celebrities such as Ariana herself as well as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have all liked the heartfelt note on Twitter.

In the letter Patrick is responding to the tweet from Ariana in which she said she was “so so sorry” about the attack which saw 22 people tragically lose their life at the Manchester Arena.

“After reading a tweet you posted on Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set to set you straight girl,” the US resident writes.

“So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.You don’t have a dagum thing to apologise for.

“If some jackass had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible?

“If the night before your concert, a tornado hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to your concert; would you feel the need to apologise?

“You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel,” he added.

Patrick has since responded to the attention that his letter has recived on social media, The Telegraph reports that he’s said,

“There are some fathers who had their daughters taken from them by evil. Those men are the ones worthy of your respect, love and prayers."

