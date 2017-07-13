Ariana Grande

A Throwback Video Of Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls Has Emerged And It's Incredible

Ariana was killing the acting game way back in 2007.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:42

Most of us have embarrassing evidence of our younger, seriously uncool-selves that we hope never ever see's the light of day again but everyone's worst nightmare just became a reality for Ariana Grande.

Yep, a decade-old video has emerged of the singer acting out Mean Girls and it's agruably better than the iconic film itself, now that's saying something.

Youtube/ArianaGrande

Someone delved deep into the depths of her Youtube account to arrive at the absoute gem, which features a srsly young looking Ariana showcase her acting skills and they're actually pretty damn impressive. It's no wonder Nickelodeon snapped her up.

The video was uploaded in 2007, which means she would have been thirteen or even younger and our girl takes on not one but FOUR different roles, executing each of them with effortless finesse.

Tbh the video totally speaks for itself...

Mean Girls

Seriously - the acting, the direction, the production. Simply exquisite. 

