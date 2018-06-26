Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's Joke About The Manchester Attack

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' Singer says she didn't find it funny.

Friday, July 6, 2018 - 12:33

Ariana Grande has responded to criticism of a joke her fiancé, Pete Davidson, made about the Manchester Arena bombing.

The SNL star made the comments during a comedy set five months after the attack at Ariana's concert on May 22nd 2017.

Instagram/ArianaGrande

He joked that Ariana must realise how famous she's become because: "Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert."

Tweeting back to a fan who brought it up, Ari says Pete's joke was never meant to be "malicious" and he uses comedy to "help people feel better."

"This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate," she wrote.







Pete himself has experienced the devestation that terrorism can bring after, his father died whilst working as a firefighter during the 9/11 attacks.

His representative told Metro: "No subject is off limits and that includes jokes about his father and 9/11."



Ariana, who has a bee tattoo as a tribute to the city of Manchester, recently got '8418' tattooed on her foot - Pete's father's New York firefighter badge number.

While it is completely understandable to feel that Pete's joke was made in poor taste, everyone deals with things in different ways, and it's clear that both Ari and Pete are aware of the heartbreak terrorism brings.

