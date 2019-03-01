Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting

But we thought he wasn’t a match?

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 10:13

It looks like Ariana Grande and ex-boyfriend Big Sean are growing closer again after the pair were pictured by TMZ having a cute reunion outside a Los Angeles recording studio.

The couple dated for close to a year before splitting back in April 2015. At the time, Ariana was said to have been less than impressed with the rapper’s lyrics about her having a “billion dollar p***y.”

Getty

Fast forward to 2018 and he got a namecheck in her smash single ‘Thank U, Next’. Even though the line reads: “Thought I'd end up with Sean but he wasn't a match,” her video for the song suggests that she still holds a torch for him.

In the burn book section of the MV, she jots down that her ex-boyfriend is "so cute, so sweet" and "(could still get it)."

VEVO

With the pair both being single rn, it’s not a huge leap to speculate that sparks might be flying again. Still, Ari is known for being tight with her exes and recently shut down speculation that she’d reignited her romance with former back-up dancer Ricky Alverez.

At the time, fans thought their meet-up in New York City was a proper date, only for Ariana to clear up the speculation on her Twitter account: “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather,” she wrote next to a black heart emoji.

Getty

Still, considering she already suggested that Big Sean “could still get it,” we have a feeling this meet-up could be more than just old friends catching up. What do you think?

 

