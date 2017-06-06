Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The singer put on an incredible concert for the victims and their families.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:01

Ariana Grande has made sure she'll never forget the incredible moment that was everyone coming together to honour the Manchester attack victims, by reportedly getting a bee tattoo.

The singer and her crew are said to have chosen the symbol of the city at Manchester Ink tattoo studio, joining a number of others who chose the symbol as a way of remembering lives lost in the attack.

This comes after an incredibly emotional night at the One Love concert, when Ari is reported to have said to friends: "That was the hardest thing ever. I just need to go home now.”

While her brother Frankie sung his sister's praise as she proves she's an incredibly strong human.

“She seems calm out there because that’s her in her element. That’s what she was born to do," he said, adding: “She is strong, so much stronger than anyone thought. She’s strong for her fans.”

And her fans couldn't be more proud right now.

Watch all of the performance from the One Love Manchester concert right here >>>

