Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs

It's guaranteed to be historic

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:24

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga will give the world premiere performance of ‘Rain On Me’ at an outdoor location during the MTV VMAs later this month. 

The performance was teased by Ari on Tuesday, when she uploaded a dreamy video featuring herself and Lady Gaga revolving in the clouds with the caption: “rain on me with @ladygaga live from the #vmas august 30th on @mtv 🖤.”

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn's Barclays Center with a limited audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a precaution, the event will now take place in various outdoor locations across New York City.

In a joint statement, MTV and the Barclays Center confirmed: “The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [the city] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines."

hello love u

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

‘Rain On Me’ has been nominated for an incredible seven awards at the event, including Video and Song of the Year. Ari received a further two nods for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck With You.’

Keke Palmer is set to host the VMAs, with artists including BTS, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin and more slated to perform. 

See the full list of nominees at vma.mtv.com and cast your vote across 15 gender-neutral categories now. 

