Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling

Young love. It’s bizarre.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 15:05

After the backlash Pete Davidson has been receiving over his jokes about their relationship on Saturday Night Live, it looks like Ariana Grande is sticking by his side and they've once again joined forces to troll each other. 

Their return to social media comes after the pair previously decided to take a break due to the negativity they received after announcing their engagement in July.

Taking to Instagram to show things are still going strong, Pete posted a picture of a Polaroid with the caption: “horay romano [sic].”

We’re not going to sit here and pretend we have any clue what that means, but it looks like Ari does.

Trolling her fiancé, she got right in there, commenting: “This is sick and ur page looks cool never post again [sic].” Which is definitely a joke, as we all know how loved up the pair are.

And when Ari posted a picture over the weekend, Pete did exactly the same thing.

Taking to Insta, Ari captioned a photo of herself with: “ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍs.” A reference her latest album, obv. 

But Pete didn’t seem too happy about not being included, commenting: “Hot. all the ones you posted with me not online are hot. love ya. bye for another 3 months [sic].”

We think he meant ‘posed’, but we could also be so wrong. Who knows with these two.

At least we can all breathe a sigh of relief; clearly young love is still in the air.

